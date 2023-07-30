Wolverhampton Wanderers could demand more than initially required to begin negotiations to sell centre-back Max Kilman at Molineux this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui hopes to keep what remains of his core players at Wolves this summer in what has been a frustrating window so far.

Wolves transfer news – Latest

Wolves have made no secret of their financial woes during the summer transfer market.

However, the situation now looks more dire than first feared, with Lopetegui explaining in an interview with Guillem Balague that the club currently cannot afford to sign players.

“We went to a plan B, trying to think about cost-effective players, but we can’t develop this plan too. We lost a lot of players, and we think the club want to sell more players,” Lopetegui told the Spanish journalist.

Wolves have signed two players this summer, with goalkeeper Tom King and former wing-back Matt Doherty arriving on free transfers.

Meanwhile, star man Ruben Neves has departed for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal, whilst pivotal dressing room figures such as Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez have left Molineux.

Earlier this month, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed Wolves had turned down a bid €35m (£30m) from Napoli for centre-back Kilman and wouldn’t consider any offers below €40m (£35m).

The Telegraph’s John Percy then claimed the 26-year-old had entered contract negotiations to remain at Wolves and is in contention to become club captain following the departures of Neves and Coady.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wanderers are in “open talks” to keep Kilman, once dubbed “pure class” by journalist Jacqui Oatley.

And Jones believes that Wolves’ finances being in dire straits means that Kilman's price tag will be driven up, despite Napoli developing a “fresh optimism” over his signature.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Kilman?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Over in Italy, there is fresh optimism that a new bid for Kilman could be successful.

“Napoli see the Wolves exodus and find it hard to believe that signing Kilman could not be possible in some way.

“Earlier in the window, I was surprised Wolves were not cashing in on Kilman at £30m. It seemed a lot of money for him, and I know they are trying to hold out for more, but now there is the added layer of a new season on our doorstep, and with that in mind, I think he probably has even more value to Wolves right now.

“I was told then that if Napoli would pay £35m, it would get the deal going, but now I’m not so sure. It might even take a little more than that.”

What next for Wolves this summer?

An uninspiring transfer window has hardly whetted the appetite for the beginning of the Premier League campaign next month for the Wolves faithful.

Wanderers begin the season with a tough fixture at Old Trafford, where Manchester United host Lopetegui’s side on 14th August.

Wolves then welcome Brighton & Hove Albion, who have qualified for the Europa League following last term’s sixth-placed Premier League finish.

Two away trips on the spin follow for the Black Country outfit, with Sean Dyche’s Everton before Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace awaits.