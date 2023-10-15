Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters may be rueing the decision to sell a £43m star at Molineux.

Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil has seen one of his key players depart the Black Country outfit for a Premier League giant this term.

Wanderers take on AFC Bournemouth next weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters may regret the sale of academy product Morgan Gibbs-White to Nottingham Forest in 2022, as Sunday People Chief Sports Writer Neil Moxley provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the star’s move away from Molineux.

Wolves have made a mixed start to the season under head coach Gary O’Neil.

Ahead of the 2022/23 season, Gibbs-White returned to Wolves, having impressed in the Championship on loan at Sheffield United. The academy prospect felt he had done enough to warrant a place in then-manager Bruno Lage’s first team as Wanderers aimed to build on the previous season’s 10th-placed finish. At the time, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that the 23-year-old had a role to play at Molineux after impressing in pre-season.

Gibbs-White started the first two games of the campaign but failed to inspire, alongside the rest of the team, in a 2-1 defeat at Leeds United before a home stalemate with Fulham. With Wolves requiring additions, having already signed Burnley centre-back Nathan Collins and Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes, the club turned towards Sporting CP and Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes. However, the club’s financial fair play situation meant they needed to raise revenue to complete the signing.

Enter Nottingham Forest, who signed Gibbs-White in a deal worth almost £43m, paying an initial £25m for his services. The transfer enabled Wolves to sign Nunes in a deal worth around £42m, a club-record signing after eclipsing the £35m spent on FC Porto striker Fabio Silva. However, fast forward 12 months, and the situation has changed drastically. Both Forest and Wolves fended off relegation to the Championship last term and had aspirations of pushing on this season.

Since signing for the two-time European Cup winners, Gibbs-White has provided 14 goal contributions in 47 appearances, with some calling upon Gareth Southgate to call him up to his England squad. Meanwhile, Nunes’ time at Wolves was underwhelming. The 25-year-old bagged just one goal last term before going on strike after Wanderers turned down an initial approach from Manchester City for his services during the summer transfer market.

Nunes eventually got his move to City after Wolves accepted a deal worth £53m on Deadline Day in a club-record sale. And the deal to sell Gibbs-White for Nunes may come back to haunt Wolves after the U21 European Championship winner was lauded as an “absolute menace” in the final third by journalist Antonio Mango.

Morgan Gibbs-White - Nottingham Forest stats Appearances 47 Goals 5 Assists 9 Yellow cards 7 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Moxley has suggested that Wolves had put in the hard yards to develop Gibbs-White into a Premier League player before selling him to Forest and believes supporters will regret the decision to sell him. When asked if the club rue to the decision to allow the forward to leave, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think the supporters will. He was nurtured through their academy and made his debut under Nuno Espirito Santo. It seemed as though they'd done all the hard work with him. They developed him, and he'd gone out and played for the England youth teams, the U21s and all the rest of it. Just as he was on the cusp of being some real use to the first team and breaking through, they shifted him off to Forest. Steve Cooper, who had him as part of his U17 World Cup winning squad, rates him highly. I get that.”

