Wolverhampton Wanderers are unlikely to sign “high-profile” replacements for Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves at Molineux this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui will look to the current window to rebuild his midfield at Molineux ahead of next season.

Wolves transfer news – Latest

In an update to Wolves fans, sporting director Matthew Hobbs has indicated that the club will have to operate in a different market during the summer transfer market to comply with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

It’s a development that had made Lopetegui consider his future at Molineux before the head coach informed Wanderers officials that he is focused on the challenge ahead of the upcoming campaign, as per The Telegraph’s John Percy.

However, the same journalist has revealed that Wolves will aim to sign players in the £8m-£15m region during the current transfer window, implying that big names are unlikely to be welcomed through the door unless a drastic change of strategy occurs at Molineux.

The West Midlands side let Moutinho leave at the end of his contract this summer following a five-year stint with the club.

Meanwhile, Neves was sold to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for a fee of £47m last week, a record incoming transfer fee for the club.

But Jones believes it’s unlikely that Wolves will be able to add well-known replacements for the two midfielders this summer.

What has Jones said about Wolves?

When asked how Wolves plan to replace Moutinho and Neves, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “You'd like to think Wolves would now be able to go and sign some high-profile replacements. But unfortunately, that's not looking like the case.”

Who could Wolves sign to replace Moutinho and Neves?

Wolves may have already secured Moutinho and Neves’ replacements during the January transfer window when they welcomed Nice’s Mario Lemina and Flamengo’s Joao Gomes to Molineux.

However, as per talkSPORT, Wanderers are one of several Premier League clubs interested in the services of Bristol City talent Alex Scott after the 19-year-old was named Championship Player of the Season.

The teenager would command a fee of £25m, roughly £10m above Wolves’ desired spending on players this summer.

But Fosun will be aware that it could be vital to back Lopetegui over the coming months as the Wanderers look to avoid a relegation battle and push for a spot in the top half of the Premier League table next term.

Therefore, an intriguing few weeks are ahead as Wolves look to make a good fist of the transfer window.