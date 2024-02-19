Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha's injury absence is a big blow to head coach Gary O'Neil at Molineux.

Wanderers might struggle to replace Cunha in the starting lineup, after missing out on the signings of Yuri Alberto and Armando Broja during the 2024 winter transfer window.

However, O'Neil will be pleased with his team's response in their 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on 17th February.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha is “pretty much irreplaceable” at Molineux, as journalist Dean Jones discusses the club’s situation following the attacker’s hamstring injury.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil has enjoyed a fantastic 2023/24 season in the dugout and will largely credit his attacking players with the success achieved by the club this term.

Cunha has formed an understanding with Hwang Hee-chan and Pedro Neto in Wanderers’ frontline as the Black Country outfit dazzle their way to Premier League safety. However, Cunha has recently suffered a significant injury to the hamstring and is facing weeks on the sideline, which comes as a big blow to Wolves and O’Neil.

Cunha hitting the ground running at Wolves

The signing of Cunha broke Wolves’ transfer record when the club announced his arrival ahead of the 2023 winter window on loan with the obligation to buy for £43m in the summer of 2023. The 24-year-old would only hit the back of the net twice in the remaining half of the 2022/23 season but played a part in the side’s eventual scramble to Premier League safety.

However, a pre-season under Julen Lopetegui before O’Neil took the reins in August would be the making of Cunha, who has played a free role across the front three. Partnerships with Hwang and Neto have helped the South American become one of the Premier League’s leading attackers.

After 28 appearances across the 2023/24 season, Cunha has scored 11 goals and registered seven assists. But on 10th February, the 11-cap Brazil international pulled up with a hamstring issue in Wolves’ 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Brentford.

Since he was coming off the back of scoring a hat trick in a 4-2 victory at Chelsea the previous week, fears were raised at the potential length of Cunha’s absence. On 14th February, head coach O’Neil provided an update on striker's fitness, describing the setback as a “significant injury to his hamstring.”

Cunha’s absence comes as a blow to the Black Country outfit, with Jones describing a potential spell on the sidelines as a ‘disaster’ in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT. But O’Neil will be inspired by his side’s 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on 17th February, their first match since the Brazilian’s injury.

A brace from Joao Gomes, with assists from Pablo Sarabia and Neto, has shown that Wolves can churn out results even in Cunha’s absence. However, O’Neil will be under no illusions that his side is significantly weaker without the club-record signing’s services.

Matheus Cunha - stats vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.25 1st Goals 9 2nd Assists 6 =2nd Shots per game 2.5 1st Dribbles per game 2.2 1st Fouled per game 1.5 1st Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 19-02-24

Dean Jones - O’Neil will find it challenging to fill the gap left by Cunha

Jones feels that the Wolves aren’t equipped to deal with the loss of Cunha, dubbed "phenomenal" by club captain Max Kilman, in the long term after failed moves for Yuri Alberto and Armando Broja during the 2024 winter transfer window. The journalist can’t see anyone replicating the forward’s role at the club. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's a tough one [the striker position] actually for O'Neil to deal with here because when you look at the Wolves squad, Cunha is pretty much irreplaceable. They've let other forward players go this season, and I don't think they are equipped to deal with the loss of this player. They searched for options in the winter transfer window but didn't go through with the likes of Alberto and Broja. Now they're left with a gap to fill, and I can't see anybody capable of filling it.”

Wolves have spent the majority of the 2023/24 campaign aiming to generate funds to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. During the 2023 summer transfer window, Wolves raised £140m from player sales, having sanctioned the departures of the likes of Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes. However, journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT (17th February) that Wolves may “have to sell” Neto.

According to The Standard, Wanderers are demanding a £60m fee for the winger’s services amid reported interest from Arsenal and Tottenham. Neto, who turns 24 in March, sits joint third in the 2023/24 Premier League assists charts, having set up nine goals for his teammates despite missing over two months of action with a hamstring injury.

Wolves return to action on 25th February, when they host the top-flight’s basement side Sheffield United, looking to build on their recent 2-1 victory at Tottenham. O’Neil’s side then switch their focus to the FA Cup when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Molineux, looking to secure victory over their opponents for the first time since December 2021.