Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to sign Noha Lemina, the brother of Mario, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain at Molineux.

Any deal will likely include the option for Wolves to buy the 18-year-old on a permanent basis.

Gary O'Neil's side may target loan deals in the winter transfer window to comply with Premier League profit and sustainability rules, with West Ham United striker Danny Ings on their shortlist.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are “going to sign” Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Noha Lemina, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on the club’s striker search at Molineux.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil will want to see sporting director Matt Hobbs make astute signings similar to their late 2023 summer transfer window business.

Wanderers have enjoyed a positive start to the 2023/24 season after being forced to sell their top talent and operate on a restricted budget to avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. However, O’Neil will be under no illusions that his squad needs more depth in attacking areas, especially the centre-forward position, where only Matheus Cunha remains the sole out-and-out no. 9.

Noha Lemina set to join brother Mario at Wolves

In January 2023, Wolves confirmed the signing of Mario Lemina from OGC Nice for a fee believed to be €11m (£9.7m). The 30-year-old had previously endured mixed spells with Southampton and Fulham in the Premier League before being handed the chance to return to English football at Molineux. Lemina quickly established himself as a regular in Julen Lopetegui’s side, ensuring the Black Country outfit secured their top-flight status via a 13th-place finish during the 2022/23 season.

This term, the Gabonese international has taken on more responsibility following the midfield departures of Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes during the summer of 2023. Wolves had been fancied to be scrapping the drop into the Championship but found themselves sitting pretty in 11th place, just three points behind Brighton & Hove Albion in seventh, having played 20 games.

Lemina has played his part in that success, scoring four goals in 17 Premier League appearances, having led the way in the middle of the park alongside partner Joao Gomes. Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT (2nd November 2023) that the former Juventus man has been a ‘surprise package’ for the West Midlands outfit after his previous ‘frustrations.’ Therefore, Wolves fans will have been delighted to hear that the club are in talks to sign Mario’s brother, Noha Lemina, on loan from PSG.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that an agreement is at the final stages, with the 18-year-old’s current loan spell at Sampdoria set to be terminated. Any loan deal with Wolves will likely include an option to buy at the end of the initial move, hinting that the Black Country outfit are keen to secure talent for the long-term future.

Noha Lemina - Career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2021-22 15 1 3 1 2022-23 28 15 3 4 2023-24 10 2 0 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 08-01-24

Crook has confirmed that Wolves will sign Noha Lemina during the winter transfer window. The talkSPORT reporter also expects Wanderers to look for a Sasa Kalajdzic replacement, who has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Wolves will look for a replacement for Kalajdzic. I think Wolves could potentially be interested in Danny Ings. Che Adams was someone they tried and couldn't get out of Southampton in the summer, but he only has six months left on his contract. So, that's one they could potentially try and revive as well. Then I think they’re scouring the overseas market. They’re going to sign Mario Lemina’s brother, Noha, on loan from PSG.”

With Kalajdzic out of the door until the summer of 2024, O’Neil and Hobbs hope to work together to sign the ideal centre-forward heading into the second half of the 2023/24 season. Wolves have also allowed Fabio Silva to leave Molineux, with the Portugal U21 international joining Scottish Premiership giants Rangers on loan until the end of the current campaign.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, O’Neil’s side will likely target loans during the 2024 winter transfer window to maintain their comfortable position while complying with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. West Ham United striker Ings is reportedly on the club’s shortlist after falling out of favour at the London Stadium. The 31-year-old has started only four games in all competitions for David Moyes’ side during the 2023/24 season. He could look upon a potential loan switch to Molineux as a vital opportunity to regain his fitness and form ahead of a potential Irons departure in the summer.

Meanwhile, Le 10 Sport (via Talking Wolves) claim that Wolves have ‘accelerated’ talks to sign PSG striker Hugo Ekitike this month. The Ligue 1 giants are prepared to let the 21-year-old leave on loan or permanently. However, the main stumbling block is the centre-forward’s wage demands, which could rule Wolves out of a move, depending on their profit and sustainability situation.