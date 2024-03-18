Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto's injury record may deter clubs from bidding for his services during the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key player in Gary O'Neil's Wolves side.

GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Wanderers value the Portugal international at £80m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto’s injury record could put some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs off buying him during the 2024 summer transfer window, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth likens him to Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

Wolves have enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 season but will feel that a spate of absences in an already thin squad could derail their campaign this term.

Head coach Gary O’Neil has revealed that Neto could be out for the remainder of the campaign. The most hopeful outcome is a return to action in the season's final few games. Neto has attracted the interest of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs as the summer market draws ever closer.

Neto suffers another injury amid Wolves blow

Wolves and Neto will be disheartened by recent developments following the winger’s latest hamstring injury. The 24-year-old had been in the midst of his best season yet at Molineux, scoring three goals and registering 11 assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

Neto had been in the form of his life before pulling up with a hamstring issue in Wolves’ 2-2 draw with Newcastle United at Molineux in October 2023. The Portugal international missed eight games before returning to the squad for Wanderers’ 4-1 triumph at Brentford in their last away fixture of 2023.

Neto had once again established himself as a starter and key player in Gary O’Neil’s side before pulling up with another hamstring issue in a 2-1 victory over Fulham on 9th March, this time in the other leg. Speaking after Wolves’ devastating 3-2 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at the hands of Coventry City, Express & Star reporter Liam Keen revealed Neto could return before the end of the season, but it will be close.

Sheth has also told GIVEMESPORT (15th March) that Wolves aren’t under financial pressure to sell the wide man despite high interest in his services across the Premier League. GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Arsenal lead the race for Neto, but Wolves value the former Braga man at £80m. However, with Neto playing in just 60% of available Premier League minutes this term, several suitors will be concerned about his lack of availability.

Pedro Neto - vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.10 2nd Goals 2 =5th Assists 9 1st Shots per game 2 2nd Key passes per game 2.2 1st Crosses per game 1.9 1st Dribbles per game 1.8 2nd Fouled per game 1.1 =4th

Dharmesh Sheth - Suitors will consider Neto's injury record

Sheth feels that Neto’s injury record will be something suitors should consider if they enter negotiations with Wolves. The Sky Sports reporter has compared him to Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, who has also suffered from recent injuries. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“Another thing to look at regarding potential suitors is that Neto has been injured quite a lot. That might also come into thinking when clubs go for players because this hamstring issue has dogged him throughout the season. He suffered one again earlier this month, and he will be out for the majority of the season. So, I wonder whether that would come into the thinking of certain clubs because, make no mistake about it, he's a fantastic player. “I think a lot of the big clubs will be interested, but, in the same way as Michael Olise, as much as teams would want him, he's had recurring injury problems as well. Those things must be considered regarding price and whether the clubs will go for players.”

Wolves transfer news on Nelson Semedo’s future

After being knocked out of the FA Cup, Wolves can begin planning for the 2024/25 season amid potential hopes of a push for continental qualification in the remaining weeks of the season. Head coach Gary O’Neil hopes that sporting director Matt Hobbs and chairman Jeff Shi will back him in the 2024 summer transfer window after a spate of injuries and sales that have left his squad in short supply of experienced talent behind the starting eleven.

However, The Athletic’s Steve Madeley has recently hinted that right-back Nelson Semedo’s future may have to be considered in June. The 30-year-old’s current contract at Molineux runs until the summer of 2025, but he could see his time in the Black Country end sooner if he is unwilling to enter negotiations over an extension to his deal.

Semedo has become an established member of the Wolves squad over the past four seasons and has been one of the best performers under O’Neil this term. However, the club’s recent and ongoing battles with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules may make them consider cashing in on the experienced defender rather than lose him for free in 2025.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 18-03-24.