Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto could end up being the next big storyline at Molineux, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal view of his future inside the club.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has enjoyed a resurgence in his side’s performances in recent weeks.

Wolves transfer news – Pedro Neto

It has been a difficult few years for Neto, who has struggled to recapture the form that made him one of the Premier League’s hottest prospects during the 2020/21 season following an injury to his Patella in April 2021.

The 23-year-old missed the remainder of that campaign and two-thirds of the following campaign as he battled his way back to full fitness. A goal at Anfield on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign will have boosted his confidence ahead of a pre-season under Bruno Lage.

That summer, Arsenal were credited with an interest in Neto, valued at £50m by Wolves. A move never transpired as Wanderers struggled at the start of the 2022/23 season, with Lage sacked following a 2-0 defeat at West Ham United, having mustered just one win in eight games. In the same game, Neto suffered another injury, this time to his ankle.

It ruled the Portugal international out of the upcoming World Cup, who wouldn’t appear again for Wanderers until March. After fighting to regain his fitness under Julen Lopetegui, Neto was finally handed a fresh start under O’Neil in August.

Neto has returned to his peak form this term, racking up six-goal contributions in eight Premier League appearances. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the forward looks “back to his old self”, as he registered another assist in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with West Midlands rivals Aston Villa.

Interest in the Wolves star has been reignited, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano telling CaughtOffside that Arsenal and other clubs are tracking his situation.

Pedro Neto - vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.16 1st Goals 1 =2nd Assists 5 1st Shots per game 1.5 =1st Pass success rate 82.8% 6th Key passes per game 2.5 1st Crosses per game 2.3 1st Dribbles per game 2.3 2nd Fouled per game 1.1 3rd Stats according to WhoScored

Wolves are ‘adamant’ that Neto won’t leave in January – Dean Jones

Jones has indicated that Neto could be the next player linked with an exit from Molineux after the departures of Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves during the summer transfer window. However, the journalist insists that Wanderers are reluctant to a January sale. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“We'll see how soon it ends up happening with Neto. Wolves seem adamant that it’s not going to be in January, and if there’s going to be a time for him to leave, it won't be until the end of the season. But we know that money talks and that players can have their heads turned. “Let's see what situation Wolves are in by the time we get to the new year, but also which clubs are capable of fronting up a bid for a player like this because it won’t be cheap. Everyone will know that Wolves were in a situation where they needed money in recent times. So, you've got to put those things together and see if you can make a package tempting to all. But it does feel like he might be the next big Wolves storyline.”

Wolves target attacking Ligue 1 reinforcement

Wolves’ primary problem over the past few seasons has been their inability to produce enough goals to win matches. The drop in form and subsequent sale of Raul Jimenez left a void in the Molineux outfit’s attack.

Whilst Neto and Hwang Hee-chan have filled that gap this term, the club lack a genuine centre-forward option, with Matheus Cunha and Fabio Silva struggling to find the back of the net. Meanwhile, Sasa Kalajdzic is still building up his fitness after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Wolves debut in September 2022.

According to Le10Sport in France, Wolves are interested in the signature of Paris Saint-Germain attacker Hugo Ekitike. The reigning Ligue 1 champions are preparing for his exit after he found opportunities difficult to come by in the French capital, despite the exits of Lionel Messi and Neymar last summer.

However, the report adds that Everton, West Ham United and AC Milan are interested in Ekitike’s services in the winter. Retaining Neto’s services and adding Ekitike to O’Neil’s frontline could make Wolves a dangerous prospect during 2024.

What next for Wolves and Neto?

Neto has been called up by Roberto Martinez to represent Portugal on international duty. The winger hopes to play a part in the Euro 2016 winners’ European Championship qualifiers against Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina over the next few weeks.

On his return to England, Wolves face O’Neil’s former club in AFC Bournemouth on 21st October, hoping to pull further away from the relegation zone. The Black Country outfit close the month with the visit of Newcastle United on 28th October, aiming to make it six home games unbeaten against the Tyneside opposition.

