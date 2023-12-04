Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers is considered a "very important" cog in the side for the Molineux outfit.

Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil has given the Algeria international a new lease of life after being exiled under ex-manager Julen Lopetegui.

Ait-Nouri has attracted interested from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, whilst Wolves may be forced to consider the futures of Fabio Silva and Jose Sa.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri is considered “very important” to how the side play, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers rumoured interest in the left-back ahead of the 2024 winter transfer window at Molineux.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil has utilised the defender as his first-choice option on the left side of a back five, with the speedster impressing with his ability to get up and down the flank during the 2023/24 season.

Ait-Nouri remains absent from the Wanderers squad, having damaged his ankle ligaments in the first half of the side’s 3-2 defeat at Fulham on 27th November. O’Neil will hope the versatile full-back can return to the Wolves side imminently, having gained zero points out of a possible six in his absence this term.

Ait-Nouri impressing for Wolves

Ait-Nouri has primarily been a regular for Wolves since he arrived at Molineux in the 2020 summer transfer window. The left-back was signed on a season-long loan from French outfit Angers before being snapped up permanently by Wanderers the following season in a deal worth a reported £9.5m. Ait-Nouri signed a five-year contract with the option of a sixth, whilst his former club held a 50% sell-on clause, which Wolves can buy out at a later date.

The 22-year-old established himself as a starter for Bruno Lage as the Black Country outfit secured a tenth-place Premier League finish, achieving a place in the top half for the third season out of four. However, the 2022/23 season saw Ait-Nouri’s future come into question, having been dropped by Julen Lopetegui in favour of either Hugo Bueno or Jonny Castro Otto.

In June, The Telegraph journalist John Percy reported that the Algeria international was free to leave, having been exiled by the 57-year-old head coach. But Lopetegui’s departure in August offered Ait-Nouri a fresh start, which he took under the tutelage of O’Neil. Before the left-back’s ankle injury against Fulham last month, he had started every Premier League fixture since Wolves’ 3-2 defeat at Crystal Palace on 3rd September.

Ait-Nouri’s ankle injury means he is unavailable for selection ahead of Burnley’s visit to Molineux on 5th December, having missed the 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on the 2nd. In October, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the defender’s loyalty to Wolves could be tested due to his exceptional performances during the 2023/24 campaign, with Le10Sport reporting that he has been subject to regular and insistent contact from Liverpool.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 2023/24 Premier League stats (04-12-23) Output Squad rank Overall ranking 6.69 6th Pass success rate 83.7 6th Tackles per game 2.3 3rd Interceptions per game 0.8 4th Dribbles per game 1.5 5th Fouled per game 1.6 1st Dispossessed per game 1.6 2nd Stats according to WhoScored

Dean Jones on Rayan Ait-Nouri

Jones believes that Wolves must keep hold of Ait-Nouri but suggests that the likes of Paris Saint-Germain being interested implies that he’s on course for a successful career. The transfer insider wouldn’t be surprised to see someone “test the water” for the wing-back’s services. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“There’s going to be interest around Ait-Nouri. As soon as you've got the likes of PSG linked with you, you know you're doing well in your career projection. Ait-Nouri is a player that Wolves know they will have interest in, but they need to hold on to him for this season, at least. O'Neil sees him as a very important player in how this team functions. We can all see that he's one of the better players in the team. So, they need to keep hold of him. I think there's always that thing with Wolves that clubs will wonder about their financial situation. So, it won't surprise me if somebody does test the water.”

Wolves transfer news

With the 2024 winter transfer window closing in, Wolves fans will be curious about what business the club could conduct in the new year, with O’Neil keen to keep his side out of a relegation battle this term. Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT (3rd December) that centre-forward Fabio Silva could have a successful career in football, but it’s unlikely to be at Wolves or in England.

The 21-year-old was signed in a then-club record deal worth £35m in September 2020 but has failed to hit the back of the net in eight Premier League appearances during the 2023/24 season. O’Neil has tended to prefer using Matheus Cunha or Sasa Kalajdzic in the number nine role since September, hinting that Silva could be sold in January.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT (2nd December) that Wolves target Aaron Ramsdale is set for a frank discussion with Mikel Arteta about his future at Arsenal. According to a report in the Daily Star last month, Wanderers have turned their attentions to signing the England international, who has been ousted as a Gunners regular by David Raya.

The outlet claims that Wolves are confident current number one Jose Sa will attract Saudi interest in the new year, at which point they would consider his sale and turn to Ramsdale on a loan with an obligation to buy.