Wolverhampton Wanderers “would be ridiculous” to contemplate the prospect of relegation benefitting them in the long haul at Molineux, as journalist Dean Jones drops his verdict on the club’s start to the season.

Gary O’Neil’s Wolves side have not started the season in the fashion they would have hoped.

Wolves news – Latest

Having endured a tumultuous summer, Wolves have started the season with back-to-back defeats and are already contemplating how they can survive in the Premier League.

Julen Lopetegui’s departure as head coach, coupled with the sales of some of their best players due to financial issues, already provides cause for concern for the Molineux faithful.

Wanderers have only been able to welcome two new signings to Compton Park, with third-choice goalkeeper Tom King joined by former wing-back Matt Doherty, both arriving on free transfers.

O’Neil’s appointment coming less than a week before Wolves’ first game of the season at Manchester United hardly provided the ex-Bournemouth head coach with time to prepare his side.

However, the Wanderers put in a valiant performance and were unfortunate to lose 1-0 at Old Trafford last Monday.

However, a concerning 4-1 defeat at home to an impressive Brighton & Hove Albion has rekindled the worry felt around the club before O’Neil’s appointment.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 40-year-old could create an ‘us against the world’ mentality at Molineux as the Black Country outfit aim to stave off relegation.

And the journalist claims that whilst recently-promoted Burnley seem to have benefited from a rebuild in the Championship, it would be absurd for those at Wolves to currently contemplate this as a solution.

Wolves summer signings Fee Tom King - Northampton Town Free Matt Doherty - Atletico Madrid Free

What has Jones said about Wolves?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Burnley have benefitted from relegation, going down and having a total overhaul of their squad make-up and style. The way Wolves are looking right now, it could be argued that they might benefit similarly if that fate was to come their way, but the reality of thinking that way at this stage would be ridiculous. There are 36 games to play and so many ups and downs to come.

“Much of the vibe will depend on how fans respond to the situation. Will it get toxic, or will they turn the place into a cauldron as they aim to urge their side to grab crucial points to stay up?

“At the moment, it's a precarious situation, but once the transfer window closes and, if results are not going their way, we might start to see things turn a little sour.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Wolves?

Despite starting the season with zero points, Wolves won’t judge the rest of their campaign on defeats against two sides competing in Europe this season.

However, a trip to Everton, also pointless after two games, this weekend will determine the likelihood of the West Midlands outfit being able to compete in the top flight beyond this campaign.

O’Neil will have to cope without midfielder Matheus Nunes, whose two bookings earned him a red card and suspension for the upcoming clash on Merseyside.

Wanderers then entertain Blackpool in the second round of the Carabao Cup next Tuesday, before travelling south to take on Crystal Palace the following Sunday.