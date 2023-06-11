Wolverhampton Wanderers will feel they have more than got their money’s worth out of the signing of Ruben Neves.

The midfielder arrived as a fresh-faced 20-year-old from FC Porto for a then-club and Championship record-breaking fee, with Fosun splashing out a reported £15.8m to bring the talent to English football’s second-tier.

What followed was nothing short of a phenomenal six-year tenure at Molineux, having won the club’s Player of the Season award in his debut season as he helped Wolves lift the Championship title.

The 26-year-old has been a regular since the West Midlands outfit’s return to the top flight, aiding the club to three top-half finishes as well as an FA Cup semi-final and Europa League quarter-final appearance.

However, all good things must end and with just one season remaining on Neves’ £50,000 per-week contract, Wanderers could be set to cash in on his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Barcelona are reportedly circling the 39-cap Portugal international’s signature, meaning Neves could now have made the last of his 253 Wolves appearances.

Let’s see who Wolves could recruit to succeed their midfield talisman this summer.

Alex Scott

According to the Express & Star, Wolves “really like” Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, who has been singled out for praise from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola this season.

The report states: “They really like Alex Scott at Bristol City, but a fee of £20milllion-£25million might prove too costly.”

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Championship this term, having hit the back of the net twice and provided five assists in 49 appearances for the Robins.

Scott is also proficient at breaking up the game and is seen as a threat by opposition midfielders and defences, as shown after being fouled 2.3 times per game in the second tier this campaign, according to WhoScored.

And the England U20 international is also excellent at the defensive aspect of his craft, having made 1.8 tackles per 90 minutes in the same competition this season.

With Neves being somewhat of an all-rounder in the middle of the park, Wolves could look to take a risk on Scott and back him to replicate their club captain’s success in the transition from the Championship to the Premier League.

James McAtee

Another player coming off the back of an excellent season in the Championship, Wolves are linked with a permanent move for the Manchester City talent James McAtee, who is currently in discussions over a new contract at the Etihad Stadium and is valued at £25m.

The 20-year-old was named Sheffield United’s Young Player of the Season, having spent the season on loan in the second tier, hitting the back of the net nine times and providing four assists in 43 appearances, as the Blades sealed promotion to the Premier League.

The England U21 international will grab the attention of some of the top flight’s biggest clubs, having produced 1.2 shots and 1.1 dribbles per game in the second tier this term, according to WhoScored.

However, with a new deal at Manchester City on the cards, it would be a challenge for Wolves to prise the youngster away from the clutches of Pep Guardiola, though the promise of regular football could be a factor in his decision.

A more attacking player than Neves, McAtee’s signing could be the beginning of Lopetegui’s ambitions of trying to implement a more expansive brand of football at Molineux.

James Ward-Prowse

Last summer, James Ward-Prowse would have looked to be a player outside of Wolves’ reach after the Southampton captain enjoyed another stellar campaign on the south coast.

However, the St. Mary’s outfit’s demotion to the Championship could mean they have to offload some of their key talent, and the 29-year-old star is linked with a move to Molineux, amongst several other clubs.

According to The Sun, Wolves have joined Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham United in the race for Ward-Prowse’s signature this summer.

The Saints are looking for £40m to part ways with their homegrown academy star, but Wanderers will feel there is room for negotiation as they head into the summer transfer window.

A set-piece specialist, Ward-Prowse has bagged 55 goals and registered 53 assists in 409 Southampton appearances, indicating that his dead ball ability provides a threat to opposing defences.

It remains to be seen whether Wolves can lure the 11-cap England international to the Black Country this summer, but with Neves’ departure on the cards, they would love to make a statement signing in the middle of the park.

Lassana Coulibaly

Scouting outside of England could be Wolves’ best chance of securing a replacement within the club’s confined transfer budget this summer.

Sources in Italy have credited Wanderers with an interest in Salernitana midfielder Lassana Coulibaly, previously of Rangers.

The 32-cap Mali international has registered six goal contributions from a holding midfield role in 36 appearances this term, having excelled in the top flight of Italian football.

The 6 foot enforcer can play a holding role or as a box-to-box option and could be available for a reasonably touted price of £7m.

Wanderers still have Boubacar Traore and Joe Hodge waiting in the wings for their opportunity following the departure of Joao Moutinho and the likely exit of Neves, and the West Midlands outfit could choose to place their faith in their talented prospects rather than adding a 27-year-old squad player to the side.

Batista Mendy

Having recruited Boubacar Traore from France, Wolves are linked with another midfielder from that market as Lopetegui looks to further his options in the centre of the park.

According to L’Equipe (via Talking Wolves), Wanderers have been credited with an interest in Angers midfielder Batista Mendy and are joined in their interest by Everton and Nottingham Forest.

The former France U19 international made 35 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, failing to register a goal or assist, indicating that his talents lie in the defensive side of the game.

Mendy’s two tackles per game weren’t able to prevent the French outfit from finishing rock bottom of the top flight, as Angers dropped to Ligue 2 at the end of the season.

Despite being available for a rumoured €6m (around £5.2m), with no creative license and relegation on his CV, this might be a deal Fosun look to avoid.