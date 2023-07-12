Wolverhampton Wanderers will assess an academy product in pre-season before deciding on his future at Molineux, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui will need to bolster his squad to see an improvement on last season’s 13th-placed Premier League finish.

Wolves news – Ryan Giles

Wolves will continue to monitor the form of Ryan Giles during the club's pre-season trip to Portugal, having integrated the versatile left-wing-back into the first-team.The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, ranking as the Championship’s third-most productive outlet for assists, having laid on 11 goals for his teammates, according to BBC Sport.And the £4,700 per-week earner was a crucial cog in Michael Carrick’s side reaching the Championship play-offs before defeat to Coventry City succumbed them to another season in English football’s second tier.However, with Jonny Castro Otto and Rayan Ait-Nouri struggling to nail down a regular place in Lopetegui’s side last term, Giles could be seen as a solution from within for the Spanish head coach.But Jones believes that the left-footer, valued at close to £8m by Transfermarkt, could return to Middlesbrough if he struggles to make a breakthrough with Wolves before the end of the transfer window.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Giles?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Giles did well on loan last season, but the big question is whether he can truly make the step up to perform consistently at a Premier League level. That is up in the air at the moment. “I get the impression he will be looked at in pre-season but might still struggle to get the breakthrough at Wolves. And if that’s the case, there will be a high chance he will return to Middlesbrough. “It is often the case for players in his position that you thrive at Championship level but don’t quite adjust or don’t get the same game-time opportunities in the top-flight, and I think he will want to build on the form he found last season. “He fits very well with Michael Carrick’s philosophy and, at a time when Wolves are having an overhaul, he could well become one of the latest to move on.”

What transfer business could Wolves conduct this summer?

With Giles fighting for a place in the starting XI come the start of the Premier League season in August, Lopetegui could find room to move on Jonny or Ait-Nouri this summer.According to the Express & Star, Jonny should depart Molineux during the transfer window, with the club set to re-sign Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty as a free agent, having been released at the end of his contract with Atletico Madrid last season.The same report says the future of Ki-Jana Hoever, who had spells on loan at PSV Eindhoven and Stoke City last term, is still uncertain, though he has also travelled to Portugal for pre-season.Meanwhile, The Telegraph’s John Percy claimed last month that Ait-Nouri could be allowed to make way as Wolves look to ease their concerns over Financial Fair Play regulations.Therefore, it could be all change in Wolves’ full-back department as Lopetegui looks to put his own stamp on the side.