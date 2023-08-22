Wolverhampton Wanderers require three additions at Molineux this summer, but Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has given his verdict on the likelihood of this happening to GIVEMESPORT.

Gary O’Neil hasn’t welcomed any fresh faces to his Wolves squad during his short stint in charge of the Black Country outfit.

Wolves transfer news – Latest

Wolves have struggled to bring in fresh signings at Molineux this season as they aim to raise funds to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Wanderers have already secured £77.5m in player sales this summer, including receiving a club-record transfer fee for last season’s captain Ruben Neves, who joined Al-Hilal for £47m.

Conor Coady, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez, amongst others, have also been allowed to leave Molineux this summer as Wanderers look to clear space on their wage bill ahead of their financial assessment.

On incomings, Wolves have signed just two free agents, as the club restricts spending this summer.

Former Northampton Town goalkeeper Tom King has arrived at Compton, fresh from winning promotion from League Two with the Cobblers and will act as a backup to Jose Sa and Daniel Bentley.

And ex-Wolves wing-back Matt Doherty has returned to the club after being released from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in the summer.

However, former head coach Julen Lopetegui felt he couldn’t work within the parameters of Wolves’ financial restrictions and mutually agreed to terminate his contract two weeks ago, with O’Neil replacing the Spaniard immediately.

Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the ex-Bournemouth head coach will try and create an ‘us against the world’ mentality this term as the Wanderers look to secure their status in the Premier League.

Taylor believes Wolves require a centre-back, midfielder and striker but can’t see the club making these additions due to their precarious financial situation.

Wolves summer signings Fee Tom King - Northampton Town Free Matt Doherty - Atletico Madrid Free

What has Taylor said about Wolves?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Wolves have a good core, which is positive, and they just need to make a couple of adjustments. I think certain areas of the squad have gone a bit stale.

“They could do with another centre-back, centre-midfielder and a striker. But again, I don't know if that will arrive because they’ve got bad Financial Fair Play problems despite selling players. They've been unable to sign anyone, so that does concern me in the long term.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Wolves this summer?

O’Neil must ensure that, despite off-field issues, he keeps his side focused ahead of this weekend’s trip to fellow strugglers Everton.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves are interested in signing Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill at Molineux.

The journalist claims that it’s a deal that O’Neil would push for, having played with the £40,000 per-week earner, who has less than a year remaining on his contract at Turf Moor.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has also told GMS that Wolves would like to keep hold of Pedro Neto’s services, with Arsenal reportedly reigniting their interest in the winger this summer.

The 23-year-old has struggled with injury over the past two seasons but hopes to return to his best form, having enjoyed a full pre-season, albeit under two separate head coaches.