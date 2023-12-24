Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers' 2023 summer transfer target Che Adams has "had a pretty bad" campaign at Southampton.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ summer target Che Adams has “had a pretty bad” 2023/24 season at Southampton, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the club’s potential striker pursuits during the winter window at Molineux.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil had looked to sign the centre-forward on Deadline Day, but a move collapsed at the last minute, leaving the club short of No. 9 options.

Wanderers have made a mixed start to the Premier League campaign but will feel they are on track to secure survival after many pre-season predictions had them dropping into the Championship. Meanwhile, Adams would remain at Southampton, where he has struggled to live up to his early season form.

Wolves failed pursuit of Adams

With Wolves on the lookout for another centre-forward, the Black Country outfit turned their attention to signing Southampton striker Adams in the final hours of the summer transfer window. The Saints’ signing of Ross Stewart from Sunderland hinted that the south coast outfit looked to have prepared for the Scotland international’s departure to Molineux.

However, Southampton would eventually block Adams’ move to Wolves. The potential season-long loan switch to Wanderers had included a £15m buy-option and possible obligation for Wolves to purchase the striker at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Adams remains out of contract at St. Mary’s in the summer, suggesting that Wolves could turn their attentions to signing him again in January. But the Leicester-born striker has struggled to regain his early season form, having struck once in each of the Saints’ first three games of the Championship campaign.

Following his failed move to Wolves, Adams didn’t find the back of the net again until mid-December, bagging in a 1-1 draw with Watford. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (14th December) that Adams could leave Southampton in January, having struggled in Russell Martin’s team.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph’s John Percy has claimed that Wolves still want to sign Viktoria Plzen striker Rafiu Durosinmi. Wanderers face serious competition from Eintracht Frankfurt for his signature, but the £7m striker would fit sporting director Matt Hobbs’ transfer strategy.

Having struggled to stay within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability boundaries, Wolves must remain cautious with their spending in the winter transfer window. The West Midlands outfit are unlikely to splurge the cash in January to ensure they don’t face a similar punishment to Everton, who were docked ten points for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

Che Adams - Southampton Premier League stats Appearances 124 Goals 25 Assists 14 All stats as per Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Wolves’ potential striker targets

Jones feels Wolves must make an intelligent acquisition in the centre-forward department in January and hints the fans want someone they believe will score goals. The journalist doesn’t think the signing of Adams will excite the Wanderers faithful. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Wolves feels like one where they must make a very smart acquisition. But I don't know what you consider more of a risk, to be honest, because you want that trusted factor. You want somebody the fans believe can score goals, and I'm not sure which of those guys [Adams and Durosinmi] you'd be more willing to believe in when it came to goals. Adams has had a pretty bad season so far. Even in the Premier League, he was good, but he wasn't exactly a world-beater. So, I don't think he will get you too excited.”

Wolves transfer news, including Jonathan Rowe claim

With the 2024 winter transfer window approaching, O’Neil and Hobbs must work together to ensure Wolves make astute signings without splurging too much cash. According to Football Insider, Wanderers have joined Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Southampton in the race to sign Larne striker Jack Hastings.

The 17-year-old has already scored 20 goals during the 2023/24 campaign and has caught the eye of the English quartet with his impressive showings at U18 and U20 level. However, Wolves could be on the back foot in negotiations, with Larne director of football Iain Dowie alerting former club Crystal Palace to Hastings' potential.

Meanwhile, The Sun has claimed that Wolves made a late £15m offer for Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe, which was rejected in the 2023 summer transfer window. The Canaries are bracing themselves for Premier League interest to remerge in January, with O’Neil potentially looking for another winger to provide ample cover for Pedro Neto. Aston Villa are also said to be interested in signing the 20-year-old, who is currently the third top scorer in the Championship during the 2023/24 season.

Wolves close 2023 with a trip to west London to take on Brentford on 27th December before Sean Dyche’s Everton visit the Black Country on 30th December as Wanderers look towards a more hopeful 2024.