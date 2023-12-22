Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers' prospective signing of Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe would be a smart move, having reportedly made a £15m bid for him at Molineux during the 2023 summer transfer window

The Canaries are braced for further Premier League interest ahead of the 2024 winter market.

Wolves are also reportedly considering other potential signings for Gary O'Neil's side, including Viktoria Plzen striker Rafiu Durosinmi and Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ prospective signing of Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe would represent “very smart” business, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the club’s transfer activity at Molineux.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil could add more depth to his squad during the 2024 winter transfer window to ensure the club remains well away from a Premier League relegation battle.

Wanderers have been hamstrung by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, meaning they have been limited on the money they can splash on new signings throughout the 2023/24 season. Owners Fosun look to have ensured that Wolves will avoid repercussions, having generated a staggering amount of revenue during the summer but will remain cautious in January.

Wolves’ previous interest in Jonathan Rowe

According to The Sun, Wolverhampton Wanderers submitted a £15m bid to sign Rowe from Norwich in the final days of the 2023 summer transfer window. The Canaries turned down the offer from the Black Country outfit, with the 20-year-old being an essential part of their preparations ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Before gameweek 23 of the Championship campaign, Rowe was the joint-third top scorer in the division, with Blackburn Rovers’ Sammie Szmodics and Southampton’s Adam Armstrong only bagging more. The winger has endeared himself to the Carrow Road faithful with impressive displays in the second tier, including a brace in a 2-2 draw at arch-rivals Ipswich Town on 16th December. However, the report from The Sun claims that Norwich are preparing for more Premier League interest in his services ahead of the 2024 winter transfer window.

The signing of Rowe would fit Wolves’ transfer policy of signing a young British-based talent with a profitable sell-on value who can immediately impact the first team. However, how much Wanderers would be willing to splash on his services in the new year remains anyone’s guess. Rowe would likely act as a backup option for Pedro Neto at Molineux, who is gradually returning to full fitness after suffering a hamstring injury in October.

Jonathan Rowe - 2023/24 Norwich City stats (21-12-23) Appearances 20 Goals 11 Assists 2 Yellow cards 4 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Jonathan Rowe to Wolves

Jones would encourage Wolves to make a move for someone in the ilk of Rowe and feels that signing the young Championship star would be an exciting transfer for the club. However, the journalist emphasises that Norwich don’t want to lose the winger, who has been good on and off the pitch. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think if you are to dip into the Championship, rather than look at somebody who has just been in the Premier League before and has shown a reasonably decent level, why not look for someone a bit more of a rising star? Why not look for somebody who's looking to elevate themselves now? “Norwich absolutely wouldn't want to lose Rowe right now. He's part of the fabric they're building this on now. They've got somebody who's not only great on the pitch but also seems great off it. And I think the fans will have enjoyed how he built up their game against Ipswich and delivered in that match. So, there's somebody that I think if Wolves are looking at, then that's very smart because he's got a clear belief in his ability, but also, he's able to walk the walk on the pitch.”

Wolves transfer news, including the latest on Rafiu Durosinmi

With the 2024 winter transfer window just a week away from opening, O’Neil hopes sporting director Matt Hobbs has a list of targets he is prepared to start working on straightaway. According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Wolves are set to report financial losses of £65m but will target two new signings in the January window, suggested to be a striker and a winger.

The same report claims that Viktoria Plzen striker Rafiu Durosinmi remains an option, but the Premier League outfit will face competition from the Bundesliga’s Eintracht Frankfurt. Plzen are seeking a package deal worth £10m, with personal terms also expected to be a hurdle in any agreement.

Percy also claims that Wolves will likely consider the departures of strikers Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva, alongside full-back Jonny Castro Otto, to free up funds. O Jogo reports that Silva is a reported target for Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Rangers. The 21-year-old is preparing to leave Molineux, with the Portuguese outlet claiming the Glasgow duo are at the front of the race, ahead of an unnamed Spanish club.

Meanwhile, Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (16th December) that Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill could represent a ‘great signing’ for Wolves. According to The Daily Mirror, Wanderers are considering a £7m move for the 28-year-old, who O’Neil admired during his time as AFC Bournemouth head coach during the 2022/23 season.