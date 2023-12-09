Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers may sign a young or a cut-price centre-forward in the 2024 winter window to boost their attacking prowess at Molineux.

Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil looks to bolster the firepower required to keep the club comfortably away from the Premier League's relegation zone during the 2023/24 season.

Wanderers are also engaging in crunch talks with full-back Jonny Castro Otto after a recent training incident.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could look to sign either a young centre-forward or somebody in the last six months of their contract during the 2024 winter window, as Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley considers the club’s transfer plans at Molineux.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil could add more firepower to his front line in January, having enjoyed a solid start to life in the dugout.

The Black Country outfit sit in mid-table, hoping to avoid a consecutive Premier League relegation battle following the 2022/23 campaign’s near brush with a drop into the Championship. Wolves aim to push on in the second half of the season and compete for a place in the top half come the end of the 2023/24 season.

Wolves’ season so far

Wolves endured a tumultuous start to the 2023/24 campaign, having seen manager Julen Lopetegui’s contract mutually terminated. The Spanish head coach had lost faith in chairman Jeff Shi after claiming he had been unaware of the club’s need to make a heavy profit to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Moxley has previously told GIVEMESPORT (3rd December) that Lopetegui’s comments could have left a nasty taste in the mouths of those at Wolves.

Wolves had already sold key players, including Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez, during the 2023 summer transfer market. But with just former Northampton Town goalkeeper Tom King and wing-back Matt Doherty arriving on free transfers at the time of the 57-year-old’s departure, Wanderers had been backed to be fighting off relegation again.

In came new head coach O’Neil, who has so far guided the club to the relative comfort of mid-table despite playing all of the 2022/23 campaign’s top eight after their 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on 2nd December. The sale of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City in August 2023 ensured that Wolves are set to avoid repercussions from the Premier League after a £140m profit confirmed they would comply with the league’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Gary O'Neil - Premier League managerial record (09-12-23) Matches 50 Wins 15 Draws 10 Losses 25 Goals For 56 Goals Against 81 Stats according to the Premier League's official website

Moxley on Wolves' January business

Moxley suggests that Wolves could look to sign a centre-forward during the 2024 winter transfer market, hinting they could move for a young and hungry star or an experienced pro on the cheap. The journalist insists that the Premier League still has considerable sway, even in the age of Saudi riches. Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

“It was interesting after the Burnley game, in O’Neil’s post-match press conference, he referenced the situation in which he took the job in August and said that he was told he would have little to work with. It’s not so much the fee these days; it's generally whether or not they can afford the wages. It comes as a package. “You would think they [a new signing] will either be young and hungry with a bit of potential, which will cost. They could go young at a similar age to what Fabio Silva was, but perhaps a different type of striker. Alternatively, they could go for somebody who's possibly in the last six months of his contract and try to nick somebody on the cheap and offer somebody from a club abroad something they can't refuse that wants the cash that Wolves can offer. Despite the Saudi riches, the Premier League still has considerable sway in that respect.”

Wolves transfer news on Acuna

With the winter transfer window closing in, Wolves could look towards more incomings and outgoings as O’Neil looks to finalise his squad for the second half of the 2023/24 season.

Reports in Spain claim that Wolves want to sign Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna. The 32-year-old earned a World Cup winner’s medal with Argentina in 2022 and is reportedly valued at around €12m (£10.3m). However, a move for a left-back seems unlikely, given Wolves have substantial depth in the position, with Hugo Bueno covering for Rayan Ait-Nouri, whilst Matt Doherty and Nelson Semedo can perform on the left flank.

Wolves travel to West Ham United to take on David Moyes’ reigning Europa Conference League champions on 17th December. The Black Country outfit then host Chelsea on Christmas Eve before making the trip to the Blues’ west London rivals on 27th December. O’Neil’s side close out 2023 with the visit of Sean Dyche’s Everton, hoping to replicate their 1-0 success at Goodison Park in August.