Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen to win the race for Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

The striker has been unable to secure regular game time after the reigning Ligue 1 champions initially looked to offload him during the summer.

Wolves are facing competition from West Ham United and Serie A heavyweights AC Milan for his signature.

Wolverhampton Wanderers would solve their 'goalscoring issues' by luring Paris Saint-Germain star Hugo Ekitike to Molineux, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that there is a key stumbling block which could scupper a potential deal.

Although Wolves spent more than £80million on fresh talent during the summer window and have enjoyed an upturn in form recently, including a shock win against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, Gary O’Neil’s side still look short of an out-and-out goalscorer as they aim to avoid another relegation battle.

Wolves transfer news - Hugo Ekitike

Wolves could look to offer Ekitike a route out of PSG when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, according to French media outlet Le10Sport, as it has emerged that the Midlands outfit are keen on striking a deal.

But the report suggests Wanderers are facing competition for the striker, who has racked up 28 goal contributions during the early stages of his senior club career, as Premier League rivals West Ham United and Serie A giants AC Milan are also circling.

PSG looked to offload Ekitike ahead of the summer’s September 1 deadline, only for him to reject several contract offers from Eintracht Frankfurt as the Bundesliga side attempted to cover the loss of Randal Kolo Muani to his current employers.

But remaining at the Parc des Princes has not paid off for Ekitike as, despite Lionel Messi heading to Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami and Neymar cashing in on the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia by joining Al-Hilal in a £86million deal in recent months, his game time has failed to increase.

In fact, the 21-year-old has been restricted to just eight minutes of action since the campaign got underway, with his sole appearance coming in the form of a late substitute cameo during PSG’s stalemate with Lorient on the opening day of the Ligue 1 season.

In a potential boost for Wolves, respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ekitike could see a move to the Premier League as a positive step in his burgeoning career, while he may snub a switch to fellow suitors Crystal Palace.

Wolves could struggle to win race for Ekitike's signature - Dean Jones

Jones believes Wolves would become more of a threat in the final third of the pitch if O'Neil is able to convince Ekitike to head to Molineux instead of an alternative suitor.

But the reputable reporter has doubts over whether the West Midlands outfit will be able to entice the six-cap France under-20 international as he will have his sights set on joining another club competing in a continental competition if he brings the curtain down on his PSG career.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"If Wolves could get Ekitike, he would definitely be a good answer to their goalscoring issues. But I'm just not convinced that they will be able to win the race for him. "There's going to be so many clubs interested in him and, when you're leaving PSG, you've got to try and stay at a club that is considered to be a similar level. At the very least, I imagine he's going to want a team with some sort of European pedigree."

Will Ekitike become Wolves' record signing?

PSG could end up paying £30million, according to Goal, if pre-agreed add-ons are activated following his initial loan move from Ligue 1 rivals Reims last year.

Luis Enrique’s side will be keen to recoup the entirety of their outlay, despite his modest total of four goals for the Parisians, if he embarks on a fresh challenge when the transfer window opens for business.

But PSG may struggle in their attempts to reach such a lucrative figure as Ekitike’s lack of game time has had a negative impact on his true worth, with the CIES Football Observatory valuing him at less than £20million.

That means the frontman is unlikely to surpass Matheus Cunha as Wolves’ record signing, following his loan move from Atletico Madrid being made permanent for £44million during the summer, if he heads to Molineux.

But Ekitike would be among Wanderers’ highest earners if they opt to match his current salary at PSG, where he is on a contract worth just shy of £80,000-per-week.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' top earners Pablo Sarabia £90,000-per-week Fabio Silva £80,000-per-week Nelson Semedo £80,000-per-week Matheus Cunha £60,000-per-week Daniel Podence £60,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

£50m Molineux favourite wanted by Premier League rivals

Wolves are facing a battle to hold onto talismanic winger Pedro Neto as, according to TEAMtalk, agent Jorge Mendes is pushing to secure a move for his client after gaining interest from the likes of Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

The report suggests Wanderers are expecting the former Braga man to move onto pastures new when the transfer window reopens in January, despite still having just shy of four years left on his £50,000-per-week contract, but his admirers will have to pay up to £50million after Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also keeping an eye on developments.

Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Neto in action, while La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid and Saudi Pro League big-spenders have also earmarked him as a potential marquee signing.

Although Liverpool have identified the 23-year-old as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, who has also been heavily linked with a move to the Middle East, the Merseyside giants are unwilling to meet Wolves' demands at this stage.

But reliable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that a summer exit is more likely than Neto leaving midway through the campaign as he is unlikely to push aggressively for a switch and O'Neil is desperate to keep him on board.