Wolverhampton Wanderers target Aaron Ramsdale is attracted to the prospect of featuring under Gary O'Neil at Molineux despite opting to hold out for a bit longer before making a final decision on whether to seal his Arsenal exit ahead of the transfer window slamming shut next week, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having been forced to contend with the likes of Max Kilman and Pedro Neto heading through the exit door during the summer, with the latter joining Chelsea in a deal worth up to £54million, Wolves were defeated as they got their Premier League campaign underway with a trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka grabbed the all-important goals for Arsenal, ensuring that Wanderers returned to the West Midlands empty-handed, but O'Neil could raid last weekend's opponents as he aims to bolster his squad after spending close to £30million on reinforcements as the August 30 deadline edges closer.

Ramsdale Admires O'Neil's Vision at Molineux

Arsenal open-minded over sanctioning goalkeeper's departure

O'Neil is on course to play a pivotal role in Wolves' bid to tempt Ramsdale to Molineux, according to GMS sources, as the goalkeeper likes the Wolves head coach's vision and personality in the dugout as he continues weighing up his options after being unable to leapfrog David Raya in the pecking order at Arsenal.

The England international was limited to just 990 minutes of action in all competitions last season, and it is abundantly clear that he is on course for a similarly small amount of game time if he remains in his current surroundings as he was forced to contend with a place on the Gunners' bench as they beat his suitors on the opening weekend of the campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal agreed to be open-minded about Ramsdale's future at the start of the summer, and they are aware that none of his admirers will entertain meeting their demands on a permanent deal at this stage of the window despite Wolves seeking fresh competition for first-choice shot-stopper Jose Sa.

Aaron Ramsdale's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Jose Sa Aaron Ramsdale Jose Sa Save percentage 70.8 73.6 Pass completion percentage 61.5 68.2 Clean sheet percentage 24.8 23.9 Percentage of penalties saved 5.90 9.50 Saves 3.02 3.37 Goals against 1.39 1.45 Statistics correct as of 20/08/2024

It is understood that Wanderers have upped the ante in their pursuit by lodging an initial loan offer which includes a purchase option as they aim to fight off rival interest from Southampton and Bournemouth in the wake of Eredivisie giants Ajax having an opening proposal rejected last week.

Ramsdale has entered the final two years of his Arsenal contract, which allows him to pocket £120,000-per-week in north London, and GMS sources have learned that he has delayed making a final decision on his future as he wants to play at the highest level possible and his current employers are keen to negotiate a deal which meets their expectations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Ramsdale has kept three clean sheets over the course of eight appearances against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he has also conceded seven goals along the way

Ramsdale Desperate for Regular Game Time

England international wants to boost prospects of earning more caps

Although Ramsdale views a move to Wolves as being a step down due to no European action being on offer and the fact he was Arsenal's first-choice option between the sticks 12 months ago, GMS sources have been told that he is desperate for regular game time as he aims to boost his prospects of becoming England's No.1.

The 26-year-old - who joined the Gunners in a deal worth up to £30million from Sheffield United in August 2021 - was forced to watch from the bench as Jordan Pickford played every minute of Euro 2024 after being included in the Three Lions' squad, but he has aspirations to move to the top of the pecking order and secure more international caps.

GMS sources recently revealed that Arsenal have refused to rule out the possibility of sanctioning a loan move during the final days of the summer transfer window, handing the likes of Southampton renewed hope of striking a deal, but Ramsdale is keen to play under O'Neil if he chooses to move onto pastures new in the coming days.

