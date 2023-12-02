Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil has been linked with making a move to bring Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to Molineux on loan.

The England international has been fearful of missing out on Euro 2024 after falling down the pecking order in north London.

Ramsdale could end up being a replacement for Josa Sa after he has been courted by Saudi Arabian big-spenders.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are not upping the ante in their pursuit of Aaron Ramsdale despite the Arsenal star preparing to hold 'a very frank conversation' over his future, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT why the goalkeeper could be put off a move to Molineux.

Having moved into the hot-seat just a matter of days before the campaign got underway due to Julen Lopetegui opting to walk away from Wolves, Gary O'Neil will be handed the opportunity to bolster his squad when the winter transfer window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Following the decision to cash in on various long-serving fans' favourites, including Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal for £47million, Wanderers are going into 2024 having alleviated fears of breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Ramsdale emerges as O'Neil loan target

Wolves have turned their attentions towards attempting to land Ramsdale on loan for the remainder of the campaign, according to the Daily Star, but they want the potential agreement to include an obligation to become permanent in the summer.

The report suggests that Wanderers are preparing to hold discussions with Arsenal over whether a deal would be possible after the 25-year-old, who has fallen down the pecking order since David Raya made the move from Brentford, has been identified as O'Neil's top target as he prepares to sanction Jose Sa's departure.

Sa could follow in the footsteps of former Wolves teammate Neves by cashing in on the riches on offer in the Middle East as he has been linked with a £40million switch to Saudi Arabia, and goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler has been tasked with looking for an ideal replacement.

How Aaron Ramsdale and Jose Sa compared per 90 minutes in the Premier League last season Aaron Ramsdale Jose Sa Clean sheet percentage 36.8 30.6 Save percentage 70.6 67.1 Saves 2.47 2.92 Goals against 1.13 1.53 Pass completion percentage 68.5 69.8 All statistics according to FBref

Ramsdale has conceded that he needs to secure more game time if he wants to reach his goal of surpassing Jordan Pickford as England chief Gareth Southgate's preferred option between the sticks ahead of Euro 2024, but Arsenal are willing to block a possible move away from the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have made it clear to the shot-stopper that they are only willing to sanction his departure in the summer despite him being keen to embark on a fresh challenge midway through the season in a bid to ensure he boards the Three Lions' flight to the tournament.

Arsenal are not under pressure to grant Ramsdale's wish as his £120,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026, leaving them in a strong negotiating position and complicating matters for Wolves.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Sheffield United man should not entertain heading to Molineux on a permanent basis next month as there are doubts over whether the change of scenery would have a major impact on his international aspirations.

Although Jacobs understands that Ramsdale is prepared to hold discussions with Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta over his future, there are concerns that his path out of north London will be blocked as his current employers go in search of the Premier League title.

The respected journalist is aware that Wolves are not seriously interested in offering a route out of the Emirates Stadium and the custodian could be put off joining O'Neil's charges due to being a fan of rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"There's always that feeling at the back of your mind if you're playing well. There's always that sense of what if Jordan Pickford gets injured and you're not playing. Does it suddenly mean somebody else is picked as the No.1 at Euro 2024? It's quite a complicated situation. "I think that the player's perspective is going to be very important. He'll have to sit down with Mikel Arteta and have a very frank conversation. But there's no guarantee that this will be January rather than the summer. "There's not a great deal, I'm told, in the links with Wolves. There are obviously lots of clubs in the Premier League that would like Ramsdale, but I believe he is also a West Brom fan. I don't know whether that would entirely put him off moving to Wolves, of course, but I'm told that there is not a great deal in that."

Wolves making inroads over Hwang deal

Wolves are making progress in their attempts to convince Hwang Hee-chan to pen a new contract, according to The Athletic, and there is increasing confidence that he is keen to extend his stay in the West Midlands after excelling this season.

The report suggests the South Korea international, who is currently Wanderers' leading goalscorer, is expected to commit his long-term future to the club if suitable terms are put in front of him after enjoying working under O'Neil's tutelage.

Hwang's impressive form in the final third of the pitch has led to Wolves being keen to tie him down to fresh terms despite having more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his current £30,000-per-week agreement.

Related Wolves would make 'very healthy profit' with £40m Jose Sa exit deal Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa has been linked with a big-money move away from the West Midlands

O'Neil has confirmed that he hopes internal discussions with the winger and his representatives will reach a positive conclusion as he has been in 'incredible' form, while there have been fears that his impressive performances could lead to suitors emerging during the fast-approaching winter window.

But Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would not make sense for Wolves to sanction Hwang's exit after he has started to shine in the Premier League and rediscovered his best form.