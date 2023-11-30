Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers have set their sights on signing Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale on an initial loan.

The England international has worked his way onto Gary O'Neil's radar amid doubts over Jose Sa's future at Molineux.

Ramsdale is keen to embark on a fresh challenge in a bid to boost his chances of being named in England's squad for Euro 2024.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be left frustrated in their pursuit of Aaron Ramsdale as the Arsenal star may not see it as a 'good idea' to head to Molineux, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how boss Gary O'Neil could change his mind.

Having alleviated fears of breaching profit and sustainability rules by selling a number of key men during the summer, including Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Hilal for £47million, Wolves will have the opportunity to bring in fresh reinforcements when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year.

O'Neil, who has seen his side score more Premier League goals than sixth-placed Manchester United this term, is assessing his options ahead of potentially pouncing for Ramsdale in a major shake-up between the sticks.

Wolves making inroads in Ramsdale pursuit

Wolves are sounding out Arsenal after setting their sights on landing Ramsdale on loan for the remainder of the season, according to the Daily Star, but they want the potential deal to include an obligation to become a permanent arrangement in the summer.

The report suggests the goalkeeper has been identified as O'Neil's top target as he prepares to cash in on Jose Sa, who has been linked with a £40million switch to Saudi Arabia, and sealing the move could boost his chances of bagging a place in England's Euro 2024 squad.

Ramsdale has conceded that he needs to secure more game time if he wants to reach his goal of surpassing Jordan Pickford as Three Lions chief Gareth Southgate's preferred option between the sticks ahead of the tournament in Germany.

How Aaron Ramsdale and Jose Sa compared per 90 minutes in the Premier League last season Aaron Ramsdale Jose Sa Clean sheet percentage 36.8 30.6 Save percentage 70.6 67.1 Saves 2.47 2.92 Goals against 1.13 1.53 Pass completion percentage 68.5 69.8 All statistics according to FBref

The 25-year-old has fallen down the Arsenal pecking order since David Raya made the move from Brentford in a summer deal which could be made permanent for £27million at the end of the season, but Wolves are still facing obstacles in their pursuit.

Despite being keen to embark on a fresh challenge - potentially on loan - in January as he seeks more opportunities to impress Southgate, the Gunners have made it clear to Ramsdale that they are only willing to sanction his departure in the summer.

Arsenal are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to give in to the shot-stopper's demands as his £120,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026, complicating matters for Wolves.

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ramsdale's confidence has been impacted by current boss Mikel Arteta creating uncertainty over whether there is a route back to the No.1 jersey at the Emirates Stadium.

Jones has doubts over whether Ramsdale would be making the right decision for his career if he pushes to join Wolves on a permanent basis when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

But the reputable journalist believes Wanderers chief O'Neil could succeed in convincing the custodian, who has been on Arsenal's books since sealing a £30million switch from Sheffield United two years ago, to head to the West Midlands if an initial loan is agreed between the two clubs.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Obviously, if Jose Sa does leave for Saudi Arabia in January, Wolves need to find a tried and tested Premier League goalkeeper. There aren't many of those around, so that's the first thing to look at. "Aaron Ramsdale is going to be the goalkeeper that's linked with anybody that has a spot that becomes available, so that's an obvious reason to link him with this move. "The question will be surrounding the terms of a deal like this, whether Ramsdale is genuinely interested in it and does he think it actually betters his situation? "I think that's a really tough one to read because, certainly, I don't think it would be a good idea for Ramsdale to tie himself into a permanent deal with Wolves in January. But if it was a loan deal, with a view to a permanent move, possibly."

Wolves in positive discussions over new Hwang contract

Wolves could be set to secure a major boost ahead of the winter window as, according to The Athletic, they are making progress in their attempts to tie Hwang Hee-chan down to a new contract and there is confidence that he is keen to extend his stay at Molineux.

The report suggests the winger, who has more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his £30,000-per-week agreement, can be expected to sign on the dotted line if suitable terms are put on the table as he is enjoying working under O'Neil.

The Wolves boss has confirmed that he hopes internal discussions with Hwang and his representatives will reach a positive conclusion as he has been in 'incredible' form since heading into the dugout as Julen Lopetegui's successor.

The South Korea international took his goals tally to eight when he fired home from the penalty spot during the controversial defeat against Fulham on Monday, while he has also provided a further two assists for his teammates in 14 outings this season.

Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would not make sense for Wolves to sanction Hwang's exit after he has started to excel in the Premier League, with him likely to continue being a key man in O'Neil's plans.