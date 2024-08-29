Wolverhampton Wanderers have moved to within touching distance of bolstering their options in the middle of the park as Fluminense star Andre is poised to undergo medical tests on deadline day after a deal worth up to £21million has been agreed ahead of a switch to Molineux, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Head coach Gary O'Neil has headed into the final hours of the summer window with a healthy transfer kitty after sanctioning big-money departures, including then-captain Max Kilman as he joined West Ham United in a £40million switch, and a convincing defeat at the hands of Chelsea last week has forced him into taking action.

Pedro Neto was in the Blues side that condemned Wolves to back-to-back defeats at the start of the Premier League season, having left the West Midlands for the capital club in a £54million move a matter of weeks earlier, but some of that cash is on course to be spent on landing Andre.

Andre Poised for Last-Gasp Molineux Switch

Brazil international on course to join Wanderers on deadline day

O'Neil is on the verge of strengthening his squad ahead of Wolves' trip to Nottingham Forest this weekend as an initial £18.5million fee has been agreed with Fluminense for Andre, according to GMS sources, although the terms include a further £2.5million in add-ons as they attempt to get the last-gasp deal over the line.

The defensive midfielder has made 29 appearances for his current employers this season, having been one of the first names on the team sheet for a number of campaigns, and he is on the cusp of being unveiled as Wanderers' latest acquisition as sporting director Matt Hobbs oversees the recruitment drive.

GMS sources have been informed that Andre is poised to undergo his medical on Friday, and a move to the Premier League for the first time in his career is taking shape as Wolves aimed to secure fresh competition for the likes of Mario Lemina after Fluminense dropped their initial asking price from close to £30million.

Andre's statistical averages per 90 minutes throughout his domestic career compared to Mario Lemina Andre Mario Lemina Pass completion percentage 93.1 86.2 Ball recoveries 7.62 6.41 Shot-creating actions 2.10 1.53 Tackles 1.85 2.87 Interceptions 1.13 1.63 Blocks 1.11 1.33 Statistics correct as of 29/08/2024

The 2023 Copa Libertadores winners have decided to cash in on the five-cap Brazil international due to his contract - which allows him to pocket £25,000-per-week in his homeland - being set to expire at the end of 2026, and he has shown a willingness to test himself in the English top flight.

Wolves are seeing the pending arrival of Andre as a significant coup as they look to bounce back from a difficult start to the campaign and reach the performance levels they showed last term, GMS sources have learned, and they are on course to have him on their books before Friday's fast-approaching 11pm deadline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre boasts 97 per cent pass accuracy in his own half during the current Brazilian top flight campaign

O'Neil Has Fought off Competition for Andre

Manchester United and Fulham have also shown interest

GMS sources have been told that Wolves were cautious over winning the race for Andre last week as they were aware of facing stiff competition for his signature, with Manchester United even considering a move before getting the green light to complete a deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte.

The 23-year-old has made 197 appearances for his boyhood club, having come through their ranks, and Wanderers were eager to fight off rival suitors after his tough tackling performances have been gaining attention in the Premier League ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Although Fulham pre-agreed a deal for Andre in January, contingent on Joao Palhinha heading through the Craven Cottage exit door, GMS sources understand that the west Londoners chose not to progress and walked away from negotiations when they reopened discussions in the summer.

GMS sources recently revealed that the South American verbally agreed personal terms with the Cottagers earlier this year, and had remained open to the switch if he was given the green light to head to the Premier League, but Wolves have pounced at the eleventh hour and will confirm his arrival as long as his medical tests do not lead to concerns.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Sofascore