Wolverhampton Wanderers are contemplating whether to offer Sheffield United star Anel Ahmedhodzic and Luton Town tough tackler Teden Mengi a quickfire route back to the Premier League in the aftermath of suffering a humiliating defeat to Chelsea at Molineux last weekend, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although head coach Gary O'Neil will have been pleased to have seen Jorgen Strand Larsen get his name on the scoresheet for the first time since completing an initial loan switch from Celta Vigo, which includes a £23million obligation to buy if certain clauses are triggered, Wolves were on the end of a 6-2 thrashing against the west Londoners.

With Friday's 11pm deadline edging closer, Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs has been set the task of bolstering the backline after losing the presence of Max Kilman when he sealed a £40million move to top flight rivals West Ham United during the early stages of the summer transfer window.

Ahmedhodzic and Mengi Eyed by Wanderers

Duo earmarked as potential recruits after being beaten to O'Shea

Wolves have Ahmedhodzic and Mengi firmly in their sights as O'Neil aims to react to the heavy loss at the hands of Chelsea by improving his options at the heart of the backline, according to GMS sources, meaning there is still a determination to raid the Championship despite missing out on landing Dara O'Shea from Burnley.

Although the West Midlands outfit were in the market for the Republic of Ireland international, he completed a £15million switch to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Sunday, forcing the recruitment department to turn their attentions elsewhere as they seek at least one more signing before the transfer window slams shut.

O'Shea was described as 'unbelievable' by former West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic during his time at the Hawthorns, and O'Neil also saw attractive traits, but GMS sources have been informed that Ahmedhodzic and Mengi are among the additional options Wolves have been looking at as potential recruits.

Anel Ahmedhodzic's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Teden Mengi Anel Ahmedhodzic Teden Mengi Percentage of dribblers tackled 61.2 63.3 Percentage of aerial duels won 58.0 58.3 Clearances 4.66 5.11 Tackles 2.18 1.97 Blocks 1.46 1.42 Interceptions 1.19 2.08 Statistics correct as of 27/08/2024

Sheffield United's Bosnia and Herzegovina international has entered the final two years of his £30,000-per-week agreement at Bramall Lane, and a switch to Molineux would result in him being handed a quickfire route back into the top flight after suffering relegation with his current employers last term.

Mengi was also condemned to the drop with Luton during the 2023/24 campaign, but GMS sources have learned that Wolves are not the only side keeping an eye on his situation because he has also gained interest from overseas as it becomes increasingly likely that he will embark on a fresh challenge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Teden Mengi made 136 clearances in the Premier League last season, which was a significantly higher figure than all of his Luton Town teammates

O'Neil was Handed Replacement Assurances

Hierarchy promised voids left by Kilman and Neto will be filled

GMS sources have been told that O'Neil was given assurances by Hobbs and members of the hierarchy that key men would be replaced in the event of departures being sanctioned, meaning that Wolves are still scouring the market for figures to fill the voids left by Kilman and Pedro Neto, who completed a move to Chelsea earlier this month.

But the second half capitulation in their first home fixture of the season was a wake-up call that they do not have sufficient cover in central defence, and Wanderers are desperate to recruit at least one fresh face in that position before the fast-approaching cut-off point arrives later this week.

It is likely that Wolves will be active during the final stages of the transfer window despite trying to show caution in terms of spending, GMS sources understand, and they are still looking into the possibility of striking an eleventh hour deal for a winger as they aim to bring in fresh attacking impetus after cashing in on Neto.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GMS that Ajax playmaker Carlos Borges has been pinpointed as Wanderers' priority target as they look to strengthen their options on the flanks, with him ahead of Galatasaray's former Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha on a shortlist of potential late acquisitions.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Premier League