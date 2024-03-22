Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers have been credited with an interest in Athletic Club winger Alex Berenguer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with a move for Athletic Club winger Alex Berenguer ahead of the 2024 summer window, as transfer insider Dean Jones feels he would “fit the profile” at Molineux.

Wolves are looking to bolster Gary O’Neil’s squad during the upcoming market. An injury crisis has decimated their side in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Absences threaten to derail what has generally been an excellent season for Wanderers. At the start of the campaign, they had been backed to be involved in a Premier League relegation battle but currently sit in the top half of the table. Sporting director Matt Hobbs will feel Berenguer could represent a smart signing for Wolves.

Wolves linked with move for Berenguer amid squad depth issues

According to AS, Wolves are interested in a summer move for Athletic Club winger Alex Berenguer. The Bilbao-based outfit are said to have offered the 28-year-old two new deals to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Berenguer can sign a pre-contract deal before the next campaign, which Wolves could use to secure his services. Brentford and Crystal Palace have also been credited with ‘taking notice’ of the winger, who has scored seven goals and registered three assists in 31 appearances this term.

Wolves could be in the market for a wide forward this summer, with Pedro Neto potentially on his way out of Molineux. Wanderers hope to secure £80m for the 24-year-old’s services, but they are realistic that offers may start at around £60m. GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Arsenal are leading the race to sign Neto, although Liverpool and Manchester City have also been credited with an interest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Berenguer has scored 27 goals and registered 19 assists in 159 appearances for Athletic Club.

Berenguer could offer Gary O’Neil a direct replacement for Neto without costing the Molineux outfit a significant transfer fee, allowing them to turn their attentions elsewhere. In their 3-2 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at the hands of Coventry City, Wolves were without the injured Neto, Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Craig Dawson. That left Wolves with just three senior outfielders out of a possible eight on the bench, none of whom are used to playing in advanced roles.

The injury crisis suggests that a move for Berenguer could be considered a no-brainer as we approach the 2024 summer transfer window.

Alex Berenguer vs attacking midfielders/winger across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.30 72 Progressive carries 4.02 63 Successful take-ons 2.01 63 Touches (attacking penalty area) 4.63 62 Progressive passes received 8.75 64

Dean Jones - Wolves could consider Berenguer as they look to ‘evolve’

Jones feels the links between Berenguer and Wolves are “interesting” as O’Neil’s side look to “evolve” their front line. The journalist claims the Spaniard is having a “good season” and can “drift into dangerous areas.” Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"This link is very interesting. He’s having a good season, has a great ability to drift into dangerous areas, and could get into double digits for goals this season. I think that would be a first for him. He has very quick feet, and I imagine he would fit the profile Wolves might look for when we know they are contemplating how to evolve their front line. One thing I was told to consider, though, is that Athletic Club will not want him and Nico Williams leaving in the same summer."

Wolves transfer claim on Fabio Silva’s future

With the 2024 summer transfer window less than three months away, Wolves will be planning as they look to conduct productive business during the market. According to TEAMtalk, Wolves plan to sell striker Fabio Silva, currently on loan at Rangers, ahead of the 2024/25 season.

When he arrived from FC Porto in September 2020, the 21-year-old cost Wanderers a then-club record fee of £35m, but he has struggled to hit his stride at Molineux. The centre-forward has enjoyed loan spells at Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven but struggled for opportunities under Nuno Espirito Santo, Bruno Lage and now Gary O’Neil.

All statistics courtesy of FBref, Transfermarkt, correct as of 20-03-24.