Wolverhampton Wanderers may not be in a “great position” to sign Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott at Molineux this summer, following an important development in the race for his signature, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves outfit are yet to spend any transfer fees on incoming arrivals during the window.

Wolves transfer news – Alex Scott

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, Wolves have pulled out of the race to sign Scott this summer.

This comes after the same journalist confirmed Bournemouth had a £15m bid for the midfielder turned down on Wednesday evening.

The Cherries are emerging as front runners to sign the current Championship Young Player of the Season award winner.

According to the MailOnline, West Ham United and Inter had joined Wolves in the race to sign the 19-year-old.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion are credited with an interest in the midfielder.

Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Scott would have been an “exceptional” signing for Wanderers, who must replace the services of the departed Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho in midfield.

But the transfer insider was always unconvinced about Wolves’ ability to sign Scott, given their concerns surrounding Financial Fair Play at Molineux, and Crook’s update should come as no shock.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Scott?

Speaking on the latest situation regarding Scott, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Alex Scott has been the focus for lots of scouting teams over the past six months, and Bournemouth’s bid tests the water and gives everyone a platform to now follow up with something that might get him out of Bristol City. They want £25m but are unlikely to get that amount up front. What I understand is we are heading towards a transfer that will be something like £20m plus add-ons. I think the player will end up leaving, but we’ll have to see who goes and puts something like that on the table first.

“West Ham, Wolves, Spurs and Brighton have all been looking at it. I have to say I don’t think Wolves are in a great position to be able to go and do something like this, given the briefings around the sort of money they have to spend. He’s a player with so much potential. He’s so highly rated and is probably worth this level of investment.

“Reaching the intended valuation will no doubt have something to do with the fact this player has never actually played in the Premier League. The £25m tag has been off-putting in that sense.

“There is a feeling that now a first bid has finally gone in for the player that this might all draw to a conclusion over the next couple of weeks. Bristol City will not want it dragging into the new season.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What other transfer business could Wolves conduct this summer?

With astute signings being the message of the transfer window for Lopetegui, Wanderers have struggled to identify primary targets as the Spanish head coach hopes to bolster his squad.

According to Ekstra Bladet, Wolves and Tottenham are battling it out for the signature of Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson, with the 24-year-old having a release clause of €25m (£21.2m) in his contract with the Turkish giants.

Meanwhile, O Jogo claims that 20-year-old striker Fabio Silva could leave Molineux again this summer, with Serie A giants Lazio interested in a loan-to-buy deal.

And The Telegraph’s John Percy reports that Nottingham Forest have identified Wanderers shot stopper Jose Sa as they look to sign two goalkeepers at The City Ground.

Therefore, it could be all change at Molineux this summer, with the Wolves faithful eager to see some money spent in the club’s elusive transfer kitty.