Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are searching for another striker before the end of the 2024 winter transfer window having seen a loan bid rejected for Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

Wolves have already allowed strikers Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva to leave on loan, leaving Gary O'Neil with limited options upfront at Molineux.

Wanderers have been linked with multiple centre-forwards including Yuri Alberto, Che Adams, Danny Ings, and Hugo Ekitike, as they continue their search for a new No. 9.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could have an alternative striker target lined up if they fail to secure the signature of Chelsea’s Armando Broja in the final days of the 2024 winter transfer window at Molineux, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano analyses the potential domino effect in centre-forward market across Europe.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil has indicated that he would like more forward options in his squad for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. The Black Country outfit aim to achieve a top-half Premier League finish.

Wanderers have defied pre-season predictions of a relegation battle. They now find themselves in the fifth round of the FA Cup and within touching distance of a potential European qualification place in the top flight. Broja has been linked with a move to Wolves since the middle of January, but discrepancies in his value between the West Midlands club and Chelsea have stalled any potential deal.

Wolves’ interest in Broja amid rejection of loan offer

Wolves are looking to sign another striker in the remaining hours of the 2024 winter transfer window. Wanderers have coped well with the attacking quartet of Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan, Pedro Neto and Pablo Sarabia in the final third of the pitch, with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde also capable of operating in advanced positions.

However, sporting director Matt Hobbs has been tasked with recruiting another out-and-out centre-forward after the Black Country outfit sanctioned the departures of Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers until the end of the 2023/24 season, respectively. With Cunha often operating as a false No. 9, O’Neil only has 18-year-old talent Nathan Fraser to fall back on as an alternative striker option should the South American suffer an injury or suspension.

Earlier in January, The Athletic reported that Chelsea were willing to sell Broja on a permanent deal this winter. Fulham, West Ham United and Wolves were all credited with an interest in the 22-year-old but will have shuddered at the thought of paying the Blues’ £50m valuation of the Albania international.

On 30th January, Romano revealed that Chelsea had rejected a formal approach from Wolves for Broja. Wanderers had asked for the centre-forward on loan until the end of the season, but the two-time Champions League winners have no intention to proceed with those conditions. However, transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (30th January) that Wolves are ‘almost certain’ to land a ‘goalscorer’ in the final hours of the winter window.

Armando Broja stats vs forwards in Europe's big five leagues (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.20 17 Non-penalty xG 0.48 75 Pass completion 88.3% 99 Progressive carries 2.18 83 Successful take-ons 2.58 96 Touches (attacking penalty area) 6.94 93 Blocks 0.99 88 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 19-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Wolves striker signing could depend on ‘domino’ effect in Europe

Romano believes Wolves will have an alternative striker target lined up should they fail to sign Broja this winter. The Italian journalist hints that a domino effect involving players such as the Blues star and Hugo Ekitike could impact a deal. Asked whether Wolves will have an alternative for Broja on their transfer shortlist, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“I'm sure yes. Let's see what happens with the striker domino around Europe in the final hours involving players like Broja and Ekitike, who will leave Paris Saint-Germain in the market’s final hours, with Eintracht Frankfurt and other clubs interested. I think the situation of strikers around Europe in the final few days could be interesting, but, at the moment, it’s still unclear who will be the first piece of the story and where they’re going to go.”

Wolves have yet to welcome their first significant signing of the 2024 winter transfer window despite allowing Jonny Castro Otto, Luke Cundle, and Yerson Mosquera to leave alongside Kalajdzic and Silva. Wanderers are keen to remain within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and could look to restrict the amount of money they spend in the remainder of the market.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT (26th January) that O'Neil could be particularly keen on signing Southampton striker Che Adams. The 27-year-old is out of contract at St. Mary's this summer and could seal a departure from the south coast in the final days of the market.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Wolves have launched a late bid to sign Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto. The 22-year-old is emerging as a serious target for O’Neil’s side, who are desperate to sign a No. 9 before the winter transfer window deadline on 1st February. The same report claims that Wolves have also looked to sign Southampton’s Adams, West Ham’s Danny Ings and PSG’s Ekitike in January, while Chelsea rejected a loan offer for Broja.

Wolves return to action on 1st February when they host Manchester United in the Premier League, hoping to avenge their 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford in August 2023. O’Neil then leads his side to the capital, where they take on Chelsea on 4th February, hoping to close in on the west London side as they aim to climb up the top flight.