Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Armando Broja at Molineux during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Broja's value may be too high for Wolves, after Chelsea are understood to value the 22-year-old at £50m.

Wanderers may have to make a big decision over whether to agree to a loan deal with an obligation to buy Broja ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers would like Chelsea's Armando Broja as their prospective striker signing of the 2024 winter window, as transfer insider Dean Jones concludes any deal would be a “big call” at Molineux.

Wolves have enjoyed a positive first half to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign but have yet to bolster Gary O’Neil’s ranks, heading into the final days of the winter transfer window.

Wanderers have seen their squad depleted by injuries, suspensions and international departures since the turn of the year and hope to add some depth to their ranks before 1st February. Broja has returned to fitness at Chelsea this term, but the return of absentees could see him pushed further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves short of striker options amid Broja interest

After their 0-0 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on 22nd January, Wolves have hit 29 points. This means they sit just three points behind seventh place, which could earn them a Europa Conference League qualification berth at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Wanderers endured a tumultuous start to the campaign, which saw Julen Lopetegui’s contract mutually terminated less than a week before their opening Premier League fixture at Manchester United. O’Neil was swiftly appointed amid a summer fire sale. Wolves raised £140m in player sales as they desperately scrambled to generate funds to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. However, the turmoil behind the scenes has galvanised the squad, who find themselves comfortably away from the relegation zone past the season's halfway point.

But Wolves lack an out-and-out striker, with O’Neil confirming that he is confident the club will secure a centre-forward signing before the winter transfer window closes on 1st February. Wanderers have already sanctioned the loan departures of Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva to Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, respectively, meaning Matheus Cunha is the only senior choice to operate in the No. 9 role. Meanwhile, top scorer Hwang Hee-chan is competing at the Asia Cup with South Korea and may not return to Molineux until mid-February.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are willing to sell Broja this winter, and Fulham, West Ham United, and Wolves are all interested in his services. However, The Telegraph’s Matt Law understands that the Blues value the 22-year-old at £50m, likely out of Wanderers’ price range. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (23rd January) that, despite Chelsea’s initial price tag, the west London outfit could find a £35m offer for Broja hard to turn down.

Armando Broja stats vs forwards in Europe's big five leagues (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Pass completion 88.3% 99 Progressive carries 2.18 82 Successful take-ons 2.58 96 Touches (attacking penalty area) 6.94 94 Blocks 0.99 91 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 24-01-24

Dean Jones - A loan deal with an obligation for Broja would be a ‘big call’ from Wolves

Jones believes that Wolves would be making a “big call” if they agreed to sign Broja on loan with the obligation to buy for £35m in the 2024 summer transfer window. The transfer insider feels that the Blues may have lost faith in the Albania international, who was once dubbed dangerous by ex-Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Wolves' intent around Broja is definitely there. They will sign a striker, and they’d like it to be Broja. Chelsea say it can be done, but with an obligation. “If the obligation is £35m, then that's a big call from Wolves if they're willing to throw themselves at that one because there's a reason that Chelsea are putting an obligation in there. That’s telling you that they don't want the player anymore if they're saying that Wolves have to buy him because if Chelsea still had faith in Broja, they would be sending him to Wolves to score the goals they've been hoping he would get and bring him back into the picture to do a job for them. But that's not the case at the moment. Chelsea are saying it's got to be an obligation.”

Given their recent scrape with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, Wolves are yet to welcome any first-team signings to Molineux during the 2024 winter transfer window. However, Wanderers have already sanctioned several sales and could see more players leave the club before the market’s 1st February deadline.

According to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, Wolves are close to allowing right-back Jonny Castro to become a free agent ahead of a potential move to PAOK. The 29-year-old has been removed from first-team training since he threw an elbow at Tawanda Chirewa, damaged items in the player's room and spat at a member of the coaching staff. Therefore, Jonny’s time at Molineux looks to be coming to an end, following a five-and-half-year spell in the Black Country.