Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing West Ham United striker Danny Ings on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season at Molinuex.

The 31-year-old would be a boost to Gary O'Neil's squad but his high wages at the London Stadium could be a concern.

Wolves must work within a limited budget for transfers, but they are also considering other targets such as Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike and Southampton's Che Adams.

Wolverhampton Wanderers may have a “big concern” regarding Danny Ings’ extortionate wages ahead of a potential loan move for the West Ham United striker, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers whether the striker would fit in at Molineux.

Gary O’Neil hopes to add another No. 9 to his Wolves squad, with the side being left short of centre-forward options following the opening weeks of the 2024 winter transfer window.

Wanderers have enjoyed a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign but could be left exposed should they experience injuries in the attacking department over the next few weeks. Ings is struggling for game time at West Ham and could be available on the market heading into the middle of January.

Wolves in need of a striker

Wolves had always anticipated the need for a striker during the winter transfer window, having been short of firepower in their centre-forward department behind first-choice No. 9 Matheus Cunha. However, their need for a signing has been heightened by the loan departures of Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic, who have joined Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt until the end of the 2023/24 season, respectively.

Meanwhile, top-scorer Hwang Hee-chan could be absent until February, having left on international duty to represent South Korea at the Asia Cup in Qatar. That leaves O’Neil with just Cunha, Pedro Neto, Pablo Sarabia, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and young centre-forward Nathan Fraser to select from over the next few weeks.

On 6th January, The Telegraph’s John Percy revealed that Ings is a name on Wolves’ shortlist during the winter transfer window, with the Black Country outfit interested in a loan move. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has also confirmed that Wanderers are contemplating a move for the 31-year-old West Ham striker, alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike and Southampton’s Che Adams.

Ings secured a transfer to West Ham from Aston Villa in a £15m deal in January 2023, but a move hasn’t gone as planned for the former England international. The experienced centre-forward has found himself behind Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen in the pecking order and could seek a move away from the London Stadium to get regular minutes under his belt.

Danny Ings - Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2014/15 (Burnley) 35 11 4 6 2015/16 (Liverpool) 6 2 0 1 2017/18 (Liverpool) 8 1 0 0 2018/19 (Southampton) 24 7 3 1 2019/20 (Southampton) 38 22 2 3 2020/21 (Southampton) 29 12 4 1 2021/22 (Aston Villa) 30 7 6 4 2022/23 (Aston Villa and West Ham United) 35 8 2 4 2023/24 (West Ham United) 10 0 0 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 10-01-23

Dean Jones – Ings would be ‘quite a good fit’ for O’Neil at Wolves

Jones believes that Ings will be a better fit for Wolves than he has been at West Ham but is unconvinced that the Wanderers will be prepared to negotiate on his wage packet. The transfer insider has been told that the striker earns “towards £150,000 per week” at the London Stadium. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I can understand Wolves’ interest in Ings. I think he's probably quite a good fit for O'Neil, certainly a better fit than he ever has been at West Ham. But, my big concern around whether it can happen would come down to the wages of this one. Ings made himself one of the top earners at West Ham when he went into the club. He earns towards £150,000 per week, from what I'm told. “Given Wolves’ situation recently, seeing them taking him on anything like those terms would be difficult. So, while I think that it's best for everybody that Ings does make a move this month, and I believe that he probably will end up getting a transfer, it'll be interesting to see how you try to get around the terms because he does have such an unbelievable agreement at the moment.”

O’Neil hopes to see at least one addition made during the 2024 winter transfer window but will be aware that Wolves must work within their means. Technical director Matt Hobbs has recently penned an update to Wanderers supporters, insisting that the club still need to work on a shoestring budget to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Wolves are observing the situation of Servette striker Chris Bedia. The 27-year-old is the top scorer in the Swiss Pro League, having scored 28 goals in 2023, with Bologna and Werder Bremen also considering a move for the former Ivory Coast youth international.

Meanwhile, L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) have hinted that agent Jorge Mendes could play a part in Ekitike’s potential move to Wolves from PSG. The Portuguese super-agent has a ‘very good’ relationship with the Ligue 1 giants’ sporting director and is claimed never to be far away from potential transfer dealings at Molineux. Wolfsburg are also considering a move for the Frenchman, with a deal looking to be in the hands of Ekitike, who hasn’t indicated his preference over the Premier League and Bundesliga outfit.