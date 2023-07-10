Wolverhampton Wanderers have endured a bizarre transfer window at Molineux, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui has added just one signing to his Wolves side with a month and a half of the summer market remaining.

Wolves transfer news – Latest

Last week, Wolves signed experienced goalkeeper Tom King after leaving Northampton Town at the end of last season.

The 28-year-old became Wanderers’ first signing of the summer and will act as a third-choice goalkeeper behind Jose Sa and Daniel Bentley.

Meanwhile, Wolves have sanctioned several outgoings since the end of last season, with Lopetegui keen to re-shape the squad in his own mould.

Diego Costa and Joao Moutinho were confirmed to be leaving Molineux at the end of their contracts last month, whilst Adama Traore is a free agent as it stands.

Meanwhile, Ruben Neves has departed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for a club-record income of £47m, whilst Nathan Collins (£23m), Conor Coady (£7.5m rising to £8.5m) and Hayao Kawabe (£1.3m) have been allowed to leave for Brentford, Leicester City and Standard Liege, respectively.

Wolves have to operate on a profit due to concerns over their compliance with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations, hence why the club has not spent any money on incomings yet.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has hinted to GIVEMESPORT that the West Midlands outfit are unlikely to sign a high-profile replacement for Neves, further confirming the club’s financial worries.

And Taylor has found Wolves’ transfer window “bizarre”, given the amount they have sold some of their assets for.

What has Taylor said about Wolves?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I find the whole Wolves summer transfer window bizarre. They’ve had a lot of players, we've talked about it. But suddenly, they’ve found great deals for many of their outgoings.

“Neves leaving for £47m is unbelievable, although I know that's Saudi-related. But then you've got Nathan Collins. I find it weird that he's allowed to depart for £23m because he only cost £20m a year ago. He’s probably not fancied by Lopetegui.

“Conor Coady has gone for decent money. Everton could have signed him for £4.5m, but they’ve now sold him [to Leicester] for £7.5m to £8.5m with add-ons.”

What next for Wolves in the transfer market?

Another player whose future at Wolves could be in question is Max Kilman, who has attracted a £30m bid from Serie A champions Napoli, who are looking to replace Kim Min-jae.

To fend off interest, Wanderers have opened talks with the 26-year-old for a new long-term deal at Molineux, with the Black Country outfit confident the centre-back will accept new terms.

On incomings, Express & Star journalist Liam Keen claimed last month that Wolves were keeping tabs on free-agent Moussa Dembele after the striker left Lyon at the end of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

Meanwhile, Steve Madeley of The Athletic reports that Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott is a target for Wanderers, but a move is complicated due to finances.

Whilst complying with FFP will be a priority for Wolves, the Molineux faithful must see incomings coming through the door soon to retain hope of improving on last season’s brush with relegation.