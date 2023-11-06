Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil still has Che Adams on his radar ahead of the winter transfer window opening for business.

Southampton blocked a move to Molineux during the final hours of deadline day two months ago.

Wolves had been looking to wrap up a loan deal which would have included a permanent option or obligation.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could reignite their interest in luring Che Adams to Molineux as a move for the Southampton star 'would probably make sense' due to a key development, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves missed the chance to build on a promising start to the campaign when they suffered a last-gasp defeat at the hands of Sheffield United last weekend, which led to boss Gary O'Neil blasting the decision to award the newly-promoted hosts a stoppage time penalty as his side came away from Bramall Lane empty-handed.

The former Bournemouth chief, who was appointed as Wanderers' head coach following Julen Lopetegui's decision to walk away from the post just a matter of days before the season got underway, could look to bolster his squad when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

Adams remains in Wolves' sights despite failed summer move

Adams has remained on O'Neil's radar after failing to seal his Wolves arrival during the final stages of the summer window, according to the Telegraph, and a January move to Molineux cannot be ruled out after priority targets have been identified.

The report suggests Wanderers' head coach is eager to draft in a new striker, despite the West Midlands outfit wrapping up the £44million acquisition of Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid earlier this year, and the Scotland international fits the bill.

Wolves were locked in talks with Southampton over a loan deal for Adams on deadline day two months ago, having worked his way up O'Neil's list of potential acquisitions, while Bournemouth, Everton and Crystal Palace were also keen on handing him a quickfire route back into the Premier League.

But the 27-year-old remained on the south coast as his current employers blocked a temporary move to Molineux which included a £15million option and possible obligation to turn the agreement into a permanent switch at the end of the campaign.

Che Adams' season-by-season Premier League record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2019/20 30 4 3 0 0 2020/21 36 9 5 1 0 2021/22 30 7 3 0 0 2022/23 28 5 3 1 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Although Southampton opted to hold onto Adams, they are not in a strong negotiating position heading into the January transfer window as he is due to enter the final six months of his £30,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year.

Saints put a fresh three-year deal on the table during the early weeks of the campaign, which included the option of being appointed the Championship side's vice-captain, but he has given his suitors hope of swooping in by not signing on the dotted line.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton are expecting to receive bids for Adams when the winter window opens for business, with key figures behind the scenes fearful that he could look to push for a mid-season departure.

Sheth would not be surprised to see Wolves rekindle their interest in Adams, but he believes it is more likely that they will attempt to seal his arrival at the end of the season.

The Sky Sports reporter feels Wanderers could aim to win the race for the frontman, who has failed to hit the back of the net since getting his name on the scoresheet in each of Southampton's first three Championship fixtures of the campaign, when his contract is due to expire.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"Che Adams is one that would probably make sense considering his contract situation. I think we'll probably look forward to the summer transfer window if Wolves can consolidate during this season. "If you ask me, I don't think there's much danger of them going down at all. Earlier in the season, you probably could have argued that. But, even in defeat at Old Trafford in the opening game of the season, I think they probably saw enough signs to think things are okay here."

Wolves tipped to consider selling Silva

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves may have to seriously consider selling Fabio Silva if he fails to break into the forefront of O'Neil's plans during the remainder of the campaign.

Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal were keen to tempt the striker away from Molineux ahead of the September deadline, but the trio were left frustrated as a deal was not rubber-stamped due to Wanderers' chief being eager to potentially hand him an opportunity to reignite his career in the West Midlands.

Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven were also hopeful of sealing a deal which would see Silva return to the Philips Stadion during the summer, having scored five goals and provided a further two assists during a loan spell last term, while further suitors in Italy and Turkey emerged.

The Portugal under-21 international became Wolves' club-record signing thanks to completing a £35million switch from Porto three years ago, but he has failed to make his mark during his time at Molineux.

Silva was left in tears when he conceded a stoppage time penalty against Sheffield United last weekend, having climbed off the bench, and Oliver Norwood scored the resulting spot-kick to leave Wolves defeated.