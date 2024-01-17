Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are mulling over whether to swoop in for Servette striker Chris Bedia after he has entered the final six months of his contract.

The Ivorian has also gained interest from Werder Bremen and Bologna since the winter window opened for business.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Wolves have pinpointed Bedia as a target due to seeking a Sasa Kalajdzic replacement.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have included Servette star Chris Bedia as 'one of the names' on their shortlist of Molineux targets, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT when head coach Gary O'Neil could up the ante in his pursuit.

Having already allowed Fabio Silva to rubber-stamp a loan switch to Rangers before the winter window officially opened for business at the turn of the year, Wolves have also shipped out Sasa Kalajdzic as he joined Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt for the remainder of the campaign last week.

The decision to offload the duo on a temporary basis has left O'Neil short of options in attack, despite parting with more than £80million during the summer, but he could draft in reinforcements ahead of the fast-approaching February 1 deadline.

Wanderers in race to swoop for Bedia

Wolves have set their sights on taking advantage of Bedia's precarious contract situation, according to Italian journalist Romano, and they are mulling over whether to beat other admirers to his signature before the transfer window slams shut.

The respected reporter suggests that Wanderers are facing competition from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen and Serie A outfit Bologna for the frontman, who has found the back of the net 16 times in all competitions this season, and the trio are watching his situation closely.

Bedia currently has better goalscoring figures than Matheus Cunha, whose loan switch from Atletico Madrid was made permanent for £44million during the summer, highlighting that he would be a shrewd investment by Wolves chief O'Neil.

Chris Bedia's statistics vs Matheus Cunha per 90 minutes this season Chris Bedia Matheus Cunha Goals 0.72 0.32 Shots 3.04 2.53 Shots on target 2.03 1.24 Shots on target percentage 66.7 48.9 Assists 0.22 0.27 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 15/1/2024

The West Midlands outfit could land the 27-year-old for a cut-price fee or persuade him to pen a pre-contract agreement as he has entered the final six months of his Servette deal, but uncertainty over where his long-term future lies has led to additional suitors coming to the fore since the turn of the year.

It is understood that Werder Bremen will open concrete discussions over a move for Bedia if Rafael Borre's loan spell from Eintracht Frankfurt is cut short, while some of Die Werderaner's Bundesliga rivals are also running the rule over the prolific marksman.

Wolves are targeting the colossal Ivorian after transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that they may be put off making a move for Danny Ings thanks to the West Ham United striker's hefty wages, with their financial struggles meaning they will have to be frugal.

Fabrizio Romano - Bedia pinpointed as target after Kalajdzic exit

Romano understands that Wolves are scouring the market for a fresh attacking option after allowing Kalajdzic to attempt to get his career back on track by joining Eintracht Frankfurt on a temporary basis, and Bedia has worked his way onto O'Neil's radar.

The reliable journalist believes Wanderers will assess their options over the course of the coming days before potentially heading to the negotiating table for Servette's talisman as they are eager to recruit a frontman ahead of the transfer deadline.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think they are looking at a striker because Sasa Kalajdzic left the club. Bedia is one of the names, but he is not the only one because they also have other targets. "I think they are waiting to see what kind of opportunities there will be in the next days, but I expect Wolves to move for a striker."

O'Neil braced for Gomes bid

Wolves are facing a battle to retain Joao Gomes' services as Tottenham Hotspur are readying a £30million bid, according to Brazilian media outlet Gavea News, and former club Flamengo will profit if he flocks to north London midway through the campaign.

The report suggests that a 10 per cent sell-on clause was included in the agreement which saw the defensive midfielder head to Molineux in a £15million switch from the South American giants 12 months ago, but O'Neil will be keen to stave off the interest.

Wolves fought off stiff competition from Ligue 1 side Lyon as then-head coach Julen Lopetegui looked to boost the club's hopes of avoiding relegation to the Championship, and he has gone on to become one of the first names on the team sheet this term.

Related Wolves 'don't want to see' Max Kilman leave for West Ham Wolverhampton Wanderers would be reluctant to sell captain Max Kilman this winter, despite reported interest from West Ham United.

The 22-year-old has made 20 appearances since the campaign got underway, but he was forced to miss the FA Cup third round replay against domestic rivals Brentford on Tuesday due to being shown a red card during the initial clash in the capital.

Wolves are in a strong negotiating position if Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou chooses to test their resolve as he searches for fresh faces in the middle of the park as Gomes' £30,000-per-week contract still has four-and-a-half years remaining.