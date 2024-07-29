Highlights Hugo Bueno is keen to join Celtic on loan for the upcoming season after growing concerned that he will be starved of game time at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The West Midlands outfit are becoming more open-minded about sanctioning the left-back's temporary exit despite already snubbing an offer from Norwich City.

Doubts over Rayan Ait-Nouri's long-term future at Molineux have resulted in Wolves holding off sanctioning Bueno's departure.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Hugo Bueno is eager to seal a loan move to reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic after having serious doubts over whether he would be in line for regular game time if he remains at Molineux for the upcoming season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Rodrigo Gomes has been Wolves' most expensive acquisition since the transfer window reopened last month, thanks to sealing a £12.7million switch from Portuguese outfit Braga, head coach Gary O'Neil is on course to sanction further incomings and outgoings ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs has been leading the West Midlands outfit's recruitment drive and, having already sanctioned the £40million departure of captain Max Kilman to Premier League rivals West Ham United, another defender has set his sights on embarking on a fresh challenge.

Wanderers More Open to Sanctioning Bueno Exit

Left-back desperate not to be starved of game time in upcoming term

A loan move to Celtic is appealing to Bueno as he waits to discover how he could fit into O'Neil's plans for the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign, according to GMS sources, and there is a possibility of him heading north of the border as Wolves are becoming more open-minded about sanctioning a temporary exit.

The left-back was limited to just 830 minutes of action in all competitions last term and, having been frustrated by his lack of game time, is desperate to ensure he is not left in a similar position after it has become clear that potential exit routes have emerged as the transfer deadline edges closer.

GMS sources have been informed that Championship outfit Norwich City have already had a loan offer rejected by Wolves, despite Rayan Ait-Nouri being ahead of Bueno in the pecking order, but Celtic have been admirers for an extensive period and are on course to continue trying to find an agreement.

Hugo Bueno's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Rayan Ait-Nouri Hugo Bueno Rayan Ait-Nouri Pass completion percentage 79.7 80.6 Percentage of dribblers tackled 55.8 52.9 Clearances 2.63 1.76 Tackles 2.37 2.67 Key passes 0.96 0.85 Statistics correct as of 29/07/2024

Although Wanderers are in a strong negotiating position, thanks to the 21-year-old having four years remaining on his £10,000-per-week contract, he has had limited opportunities since O'Neil headed into the dugout and is determined to play a more prominent role in the forthcoming season.

When questioned by GMS following Celtic's pre-season win over Chelsea in the United States, the Scottish heavyweights' boss Brendan Rodgers remained tight-lipped on whether Bueno sealing a move to Parkhead is on the cards as an agreement is not close to being reached at this stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hugo Bueno made six tackles during Wolverhampton Wanderers' 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in December, which proved to be his highest tally in a single Premier League outing throughout the 2023/24 campaign

Ait-Nouri Doubts Having Impact on Bueno's Future

O'Neil determined to ensure he is not left short of options

GMS sources have been told that Wolves have not made a final decision on whether to offload Bueno as fellow left-back Ait-Nouri has been gaining interest during the summer transfer window, resulting in Celtic having to remain patient despite preferring to get a deal over the line before their domestic campaign gets underway this weekend.

O'Neil is unwilling to take the risk of being left short of defensive options ahead of making the trip to Arsenal on the opening day of the Premier League season on August 17, meaning Wanderers have stopped short of doing business as they would have limited time to source potential replacements.

Related Wolves and West Ham Chasing Kevin Danso Wolves are interested in RC Lens defender Kevin Danso, but will face competition from West Ham and Atalanta for his signature.

Domestic rivals Liverpool and Manchester United have shown interest in acquiring Ait-Nouri, GMS sources recently revealed, but they could be priced out of a move because Wolves are not in desperate need of securing additional funds after allowing Kilman to join West Ham earlier this month.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored