Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha has verbally agreed a new contract which includes a release clause that will become active in the event of suffering relegation at Molineux, GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed on our brand-new Market Madness podcast.

Although the Brazilian is set to miss the FA Cup third round tie against Championship outfit Bristol City this weekend, having been handed a two-match suspension and a £80,000 fine for his involvement in an altercation after suffering a defeat to fellow Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town last month, boss Vitor Pereira has been eager to tie him down to fresh terms.

In a significant boost for the Portuguese tactician and Wolves, GMS sources have been informed that Cunha has verbally agreed a four-and-a-half year contract which will keep him in the West Midlands until the summer of 2029, while there will be an option for the agreement to be extended by a further 12 months.

The playmaker's current deal allows him to pocket £60,000-per-week and is due to expire at the end of the 2026/27 campaign, and he has also ensured that he will be in a position where Wanderers cannot force him to remain in his current surroundings if they are unable to maintain their top flight status.

That is because a release clause worth in the region of £45million is poised to be included in the terms, GMS sources have been told, but interested parties will only be able to take advantage of landing Cunha for the cut-price fee if Wolves are relegated from the Premier League.

The 25-year-old, who has been at Molineux since an initial loan which involved an obligation to become permanent for £44million was agreed in December 2022, has put Wanderers in a strong negotiating position after suitors had been tempted to up the ante in their pursuit during the remainder of the winter transfer window.

GMS sources recently revealed that Cunha has been gaining admiring glances from Arsenal as they go in search of ending their wait for a Premier League title, but the north Londoners will have to meet Wolves' lofty demands if they want to reach an agreement after he has committed his long-term future to their domestic counterparts.

