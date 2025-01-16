Wolverhampton Wanderers are prepared to sanction Mario Lemina's departure if a bid in the region of £5million is lodged after the midfielder has made it clear that he wants to swap Molineux for a lucrative contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab before the transfer window slams shut, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Emmanuel Agbadou became the first signing of head coach Vitor Pereira's tenure when the central defender completed a £16.6million switch from Ligue 1 side Reims last week, but Wolves are open to conducting further business ahead of the February 3 deadline as they aim to claw themselves away from the Premier League's relegation zone.

Wanderers have previously shown a willingness to allow key men to embark on a fresh challenge in the Middle East, with Ruben Neves sealing a £47million move to Al-Hilal in June 2023, and Lemina is looking to follow in his footsteps after gaining interest midway through the campaign.

Lemina Demands Emerge Amid Saudi Interest

Wanderers waiting for Al-Shabab to head to negotiating table

Wolves have slapped a price tag worth in excess of £5million on Lemina after he has reiterated his desire to move onto pastures new this month, according to GMS sources, but his current employers are still waiting for suitors Al-Shabab to up the ante in their pursuit by making a formal offer.

Pereira confirmed that the Gabon international was not part of the travelling party for the 3-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday as, prior to the journey to Tyneside, he insisted during a meeting that he did not have the right mindset to feature for Wanderers and wants to make a winter exit.

GMS sources have been informed that Lemina was originally on course to be in the matchday squad before reiterating his desire to quit, which resulted in him subsequently being removed from contention, but Wolves have not been forced to contend with anything official from Al-Shabab.

The 31-year-old's agitation for a move has come a matter of weeks after he was stripped of the captaincy by then-boss Gary O'Neil, following a post-match altercation with West Ham United skipper Jarrod Bowen, and there is a serious possibility that he has already made his final appearance in a Wanderers shirt.

Wolves are open to granting Lemina's wish if Al-Shabab table a proposal which meets their demands, GMS sources have learned, but they are being forced to play the waiting game as the Saudi Pro League side weigh up whether to head to the negotiating table in the coming days.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mario Lemina has enjoyed 1,363 minutes of Premier League action this season, having made 17 appearances

Lemina Forced to Remain Patient at Molineux

Admirers initially prioritised attempting to land Dubravka

GMS sources have been told that Lemina is being forced to remain patient as he seeks a move to Al-Shabab because his admirers' focus was initially on attempting to get a deal over the line for Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, but they could now turn their attentions towards raiding Wolves.

The former Juventus man - who had Premier League experience prior to his time at Molineux thanks to previous spells with Fulham and Southampton - has entered the final six months of a contract which allows him to pocket £45,000-per-week in the West Midlands, and there is an awareness that he will secure a pay rise in Saudi Arabia.

Lemina is not the only member of Wolves' squad who could be on the move in the coming months as GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among the sides keeping a close eye on Matheus Cunha ahead of potentially pouncing in the summer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 16/01/2025