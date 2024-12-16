Wolverhampton Wanderers are expected to close a deal to appoint Vitor Pereira as their new head coach today as personal terms are already being finalised with the Al-Shabab chief ahead of being tasked with replacing Gary O'Neil in the Molineux dugout, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The West Midlands outfit's hopes of heading into the new year sitting outside the Premier League's relegation zone suffered a significant blow thanks to being consigned to a 2-1 defeat by fellow strugglers Ipswich Town last weekend, resulting in Wolves picking up just two wins from their first 16 domestic encounters this term.

Wanderers' latest setback proved to be the final straw for chairman Jeff Shi, who sacked O'Neil less than 24 hours after Jack Taylor's stoppage time winner for the Tractor Boys, and moves have been made to hand Pereira the managerial reins as they look to retain their top flight status.

Pereira Finalising Personal Terms at Molineux

Tactician on course to be appointed as O'Neil's successor

Pereira is finalising personal terms ahead of swapping Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab for Wolves, according to GMS sources, and the Premier League side are on course to conclude a deal as soon as Monday after wasting no time in diving into the market for O'Neil's successor as they aim to kick-start their campaign.

Wanderers allowed a number of key men to depart during the summer transfer window, with Pedro Neto being the most expensive outgoing as he completed a £54million switch to Chelsea, and they have struggled to piece together a strong run of form ahead of heading to Leicester City on Sunday.

But they are poised to enter a new era as GMS sources have been informed that Pereira told Al-Shabab that he will be embarking on a fresh challenge in the Molineux dugout when holding discussions with his current employers on Sunday, and Wolves are prepared to pay a release clause worth in the region of £830,000 to secure their top target.

The 56-year-old headed to Saudi Arabia in February - having previously secured league titles at Porto, Olympiacos and Shanghai SIPG - but he is eager to test himself in the Premier League for the first time in his managerial career and is willing to cut his time in the Middle East short in order to grasp the opportunity presented by Wanderers.

Wolves have benefited from already having a good relationship with Al-Shabab after allowing Daniel Podence to make the move from the West Midlands during the summer, GMS sources have learned, and they are on track to have Pereira in the hot-seat as they look to bounce back from a damaging loss at the hands of Ipswich.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vitor Pereira has been averaging 1.73 points-per-game in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Shabab

Pereira Poised to Take Pay Cut at Wanderers

Managing in Premier League has been 56-year-old's dream

GMS sources have been told that Pereira will take a pay cut in order to succeed O'Neil at Wolves as heading to Molineux is too good an opportunity to turn down despite their precarious position as it will allow him to make his dream of managing in the Premier League a reality.

The Portuguese tactician has led Al-Shabab to 16 wins from his 30 matches at the helm, while he has suffered 10 defeats along the way, and a 2-2 draw with Al-Fateh is increasingly likely to have been his final encounter in charge as discussions with Wanderers are moving at a fast pace.

The Saudi Pro League side were not expecting Pereira to be the subject of an approach, GMS sources understand, but they are grateful that Wolves' primary target has been transparent throughout the process as he informed the board as soon as he learned of the opportunity to head to the West Midlands.

In an exclusive interview with GMS in September, the former Corinthians head coach revealed he had maintained a strong belief that working his way into a Premier League dugout was only a matter of time after he previously came agonisingly close to being handed the managerial reins at Everton.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 16/12/2024