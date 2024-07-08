Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers have set their sights on Anthony Patterson after being forced to consider bringing in a fresh goalkeeping option.

Gary O'Neil is concerned about potentially being left short of cover for Jose Sa due to Arsenal looking to lure Daniel Bentley away from Molineux.

Sunderland are keen to resist Wolves' advances despite the Premier League side scouting the 24-year-old over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have pinpointed Sunderland star Anthony Patterson as a potential summer recruit after deciding to turn their attentions towards considering goalkeeping options amid uncertainty over whether Daniel Bentley will remain at Molineux, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having been forced to contend with captain Max Kilman departing last week, thanks to sealing a reunion with former Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui by completing a £40million switch to Premier League rivals West Ham United, boss Gary O'Neil is in danger of seeing other members of his squad embark on a fresh challenge.

Close to £30million has been spent on reinforcements since the transfer window reopened for business, with sporting director Matt Hobbs leading the recruitment drive, and the West Midlands outfit are seriously considering dipping into the Championship for their next acquisition.

Wanderers Consider Lodging Bid for Patterson

O'Neil fearful of being left short of goalkeepers

Wolves are mulling over whether to test Sunderland's resolve by heading to the negotiating table for Patterson, according to GMS sources, after Arsenal's pursuit of Bentley has resulted in O'Neil being fearful of having a lack of alternative options to first-choice goalkeeper Jose Sa heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Having kept 13 clean sheets over the course of 46 appearances for the Black Cats last term, Wanderers have been eyeing the 24-year-old and added him to their shortlist as they aim to have the majority of their transfer business completed before the opening weekend of the new season.

Sunderland are in a strong negotiating position as Patterson penned a £10,000-per-week contract in September, tying him down to his current employers until 2028, but GMS sources have been informed that uncertainty over Bentley's future has resulted in Wolves circling for his signature.

Anthony Patterson's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Daniel Bentley Anthony Patterson Daniel Bentley Save percentage 69.7 53.3 Percentage of penalties saved 33.3 0.00 Clean sheet percentage 28.9 33.3 Saves 2.53 1.86 Goals against 1.16 1.63 Statistics correct as of 08/07/2024

The Black Cats are desperate to hold onto the shot-stopper and are under no pressure to cash in thanks to persuading him to sign fresh terms less than 12 months ago, resulting in them demanding up to £20million ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut on August 30.

Although they may be forced to fork out a lucrative fee in order to reach an agreement with Sunderland, GMS sources have learned that Wolves scouted Patterson over the course of the 2023/24 campaign and are contemplating whether it is an ideal time to formalise their interest with a bid.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Patterson made 117 saves during the 2023/24 Championship campaign, while he also averaged 37.7 touches per appearance

O'Neil Eager to Persuade Bentley to Stay at Molineux

Shot-stopper has gained interest from Arsenal

GMS sources have been told that O'Neil is keen to convince Bentley to stay in his current surroundings as Wolves do not want to see him head through the exit door despite being forced to play second-fiddle to Sa for the majority of his time at Molineux, and there is uncertainty over whether he will move onto pastures new after being targeted by domestic rivals Arsenal.

The former Southend United and Bristol City custodian has been restricted to just nine outings since heading to the West Midlands, registering three shut-outs along the way, and he has worked his way onto the Gunners' wishlist as they seek to challenge for the Premier League title once again.

Arsenal's interest in Bentley has come after GMS recently reported that the north Londoners are seeking cover for David Raya due to Aaron Ramsdale being on course to leave the Emirates Stadium, while his homegrown status will also be attractive to head coach Mikel Arteta as he aims to draft in reinforcements.

