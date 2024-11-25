Wolverhampton Wanderers are keeping tabs on Rennes star Christopher Wooh as head coach Gary O'Neil has set his sights on potentially raiding Ligue 1 as he goes in search of luring a cheap centre-back to Molineux during the fast-approaching January transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having sanctioned the £40million departure of then-captain Max Kilman to Premier League rivals West Ham United during the summer and been forced to contend with injuries, Wolves have found themselves short of options at the heart of their backline as they aim to climb away from the relegation zone.

The West Midlands outfit have the leakiest defence in the top flight, thanks to conceding 28 goals in 12 fixtures this term, and O'Neil is working closely with sporting director Matt Hobbs in an attempt to identify potential mid-season recruits as the opportunity to improve the squad edges closer.

Wooh Earmarked as Possible Molineux Arrival

Wanderers looking to take advantage of lower prices in France

Wolves have been keeping an eye on central defenders in Ligue 1 as there is a belief behind the scenes that there is good value in France, according to GMS sources, and it has resulted in Wooh being among the names to have crept onto their shortlist of potential options as preparations are made for January.

Wanderers are aware that they will not have to give the Cameroon international a lucrative contract if they can tempt him to head to the Premier League for the first time in his career as he is preparing to enter the final 18 months of a deal which allows him to pocket less than £4,000-per-week.

GMS sources have been informed there is an acceptance that Wolves' defence needs to be reinforced after club meetings have been held, and Wooh could fit the bill as there is hope of being able to find a solution that helps them stay in line with their tight financial situation ahead of the transfer window reopening.

The 23-year-old has been on Rennes' books since completing a switch worth close to £9million from domestic rivals Lens in 2022, but O'Neil is mulling over whether to up the ante and offer a route out of Roazhon Park during the early stages of new head coach Jorge Sampaoli's reign.

Wolves are looking overseas for a potential backline acquisition after failing to recruit Nico Elvedi from Borussia Monchengladbach, the Udinese-bound Oumar Solet or Olympiacos loanee David Carmo during the summer, GMS sources have learned, while Adam Webster and Max Wober stayed at Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United respectively despite interest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christopher Wooh has been averaging 3.2 clearances per Ligue 1 outing this season

O'Neil Limited in Efforts to Replace Mosquera

Head coach has budget constraints and cannot offer hefty salaries

GMS sources have been told that Wolves will be restricted in how they can go about replacing long-term injury absentee Yerson Mosquera if they want to dip into the transfer market due to their budget constraints, while salaries they can offer will also be limited, resulting in the likes of Wooh being an option.

The former Nancy Lorraine man, who was described as 'incredible' thanks to his performances on the international stage at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, is being monitored as O'Neil has pinpointed Ligue 1 as a division where there is emerging talent available for lower fees than the Premier League.

Wolves are determined to search for a centre-back who is capable of making an impact in their new surroundings midway through the season, GMS sources understand, but there is also a requirement for them to be on the market at what is perceived to be good value as they cannot spend big in January.

Wanderers' hierarchy stood by O'Neil during a testing start to the season, which came after GMS sources recently revealed that he would be supported instead of axed, and he has joined Hobbs in considering winter targets as they go in search of building on an upturn in form as the reopening of the transfer window looms.

