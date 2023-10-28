Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva has failed to meet expectations since his club-record move from Portuguese giants Porto.

The 21-year-old returned to Molineux after enjoying fruitful spells with Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven last season.

Silva remained in the West Midlands despite being the subject of widespread interest during the summer transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Fabio Silva is 'not cutting the mustard' and needs to leave Molineux when the transfer window reopens, as Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on where he stands in the pecking order.

The Portugal under-21 international became the most expensive signing in Wolves' history when they forked out £35million in order to lure him away from Porto three years ago, but his time in the West Midlands has not gone to plan.

Silva has only found the back of the net five times in 71 appearances for Wanderers, grabbing an additional six assists along the way, and he has struggled to work his way into the forefront of head coach Gary O'Neil's plans.

Silva's path out of Molineux blocked by O'Neil

Wolves opted against cashing in on Silva despite a host of overseas clubs showing interest during the summer transfer window, according to Birmingham Live, with O'Neil hinting he could be handed an opportunity to reignite his Molineux career.

The report suggests Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal were eager to win the race for the frontman, who has been restricted to just 364 minutes of action since the campaign got underway, but they were all left frustrated by the Wanderers boss' decision to keep him on board.

PSV Eindhoven were also keen to seal a deal which would see Silva return to the Philips Stadion, having spent the second half of last season with them after his loan to Anderlecht was cut short to facilitate the switch, while further suitors in Italy and Turkey came to the fore.

The 21-year-old played a pivotal role in the Eredivisie giants qualifying for the Champions League, getting his name on the scoresheet five times and providing a further two assists for his teammates in 19 outings, while he also showed positive signs during his brief spell in Belgium.

Fabio Silva's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Wolverhampton Wanderers 71 5 6 4 0 Anderlecht 32 11 4 6 0 Porto 21 3 2 0 0 PSV Eindhoven 19 5 2 3 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Silva racked up 15 goal contributions in an Anderlecht shirt, and he was sorely missed when he embarked on a fresh challenge with PSV, but he has been unable to enjoy a similar run of form since heading back to Wolves in the summer.

Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi recently told GIVEMESPORT that another loan move could be on the cards when the transfer window reopens for business at the turn of the year despite initially expecting the youngster to establish himself as Wanderers' first-choice striker following a fruitful campaign.

Moxley believes Silva has failed to meet expectations since his big-money arrival at Wolves, resulting in Matheus Cunha and Sasa Kalajdzic being ahead of him in the pecking order despite showing promise while with Anderlecht and PSV.

The respected journalist has serious doubts over whether the striker will ever prove to be a success in the West Midlands, meaning it could make sense for all parties to negotiate an exit strategy ahead of the fast-approaching winter transfer window.

Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

"The top and bottom of it is Matheus Cunha is going to play a massive part for Wolves this season. Hopefully, with game time and minutes on the pitch, Sasa Kalajdzic will get himself up to some sort of speed because I'm looking around at the alternatives beyond those two and I just don't see Fabio Silva turning into anything, quite frankly. "He has still got time on his side, but I think he is going to have to go and play somewhere else other than Molineux to try and prove to everybody that he is worth the £35million they paid for him. At the moment, he's not cutting the mustard, I'm afraid."

Wolves eager to win race for Bundesliga star

Wolves have received a boost in their pursuit of Youssoufa Moukoko as, according to 90min, the Borussia Dortmund striker will push to secure a loan move during the January window as he looks to boost his chances of bagging a place in Germany's Euro 2024 squad.

The report suggests the 18-year-old's representatives are exploring potential options, having been limited to just 47 minutes of Bundesliga action this season and failed to make a matchday squad in the competition since September 16, but Wanderers are not his only suitors as Brentford, Lazio, Fiorentina, Lens and Lyon are also in the hunt for his services.

Moukoko's lack of game time comes just a matter of months after he committed his long-term future to Dortmund by penning a new contract, having initially been in line to leave Signal Iduna Park as a free agent during the summer.

It is understood that the teenager's deal is worth just over £100,000-per-week when bonuses are included, and the agreement has put the German heavyweights in a strong negotiating position ahead of admirers potentially testing their resolve at the turn of the year.