Wolverhampton Wanderers will find it hard to keep hold of Pedro Neto during the 2024 summer transfer window at Molineux, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Wolves are enjoying a fantastic season, largely down to the attacking quality in their front line, which is being nurtured by head coach Gary O’Neil.

Neto has spent plenty of time on the sidelines in recent seasons, having endured dreadful luck with injuries. However, the winger is enjoying a fantastic campaign in the Black Country and has reportedly attracted some of the Premier League’s biggest names to his services.

Neto attracting interest from Premier League giants

The winger is enjoying his best season in a Wolves shirt

O’Neil’s appointment as Wolves manager in August 2023 has brought out the best of the squad’s attacking players, including Neto. The 23-year-old has stepped up as one of the leaders of the current Wanderers squad and has been one of their most reliable performers in the final third of the pitch.

Neto currently ranks joint-third in the Premier League assists charts for the 2023/24 season despite missing two months of the campaign with a hamstring injury. Alongside laying on nine goals for his teammates, the Viana do Castelo-born star has chipped in with two top-flight strikes despite playing in just 59% of available Premier League minutes this term. Unsurprisingly, Neto’s form has gained the attentions of England’s biggest clubs, with Wolves potentially letting one of their star men leave this summer.

According to The Standard, Wanderers are holding out for a club-record incoming transfer fee of £60m to sell the winger. The same report credits Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur as being among his admirers. Speaking after Wolves’ 2-1 victory at the latter on the 17th February, O’Neil told reporters that there were no specific plans to let Neto leave in the summer (via Romano):

“We’re not planning to lose Neto. But there will always be a plan in place. The club’s stance will be decided in the summer on who we think we can lose — and what the price needs to be”.

However, speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano feels it will be challenging for Wolves to keep hold of Neto beyond the summer transfer window.

“Despite what Wolves manager Gary O’Neil said, I think it’s going to be very difficult to keep Pedro Neto at Wolves next summer, this is my feeling. He’s appreciated by many clubs, he could stay in Premier League but move to top, top club in the summer.”

Pedro Neto - vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.13 2nd Goals 2 =4th Assists 9 1st Shots per game 2 2nd Key passes per game 2.3 1st Crosses per game 1.9 1st Dribbles per game 1.9 2nd Fouled per game 1.1 =4th Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 19-02-24

Wolves may ‘have to sell’ Neto this summer

Wanderers will aim to remain compliant with FFP

Having grown frustrated with Wolves’ eagerness to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, Julen Lopetegui departed Molineux in August 2023. Wanderers fans hope that raising £140m last summer will be enough to see the club do serious business in the upcoming transfer window.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (18th February) that Wolves may be forced into Neto’s sale, given their financial situation. The former CBS reporter also states that Wanderers may feel that after four years of service to the Black Country outfit, now would be the right time to cash in on Neto.