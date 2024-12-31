Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira is in danger of missing out on making Kevin Danso his first signing at Molineux if Lens sanction the departure of teammate Abdukodir Khusanov during the winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Portuguese tactician is looking to bolster the squad he inherited from predecessor Gary O'Neil, having made the move into the West Midlands outfit's hot-seat following chairman Jeff Shi's decision to part with a £825,000 compensation package to lure him away from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab earlier this month.

Pereira has enjoyed a productive start in new surroundings, with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend resulting in Wolves picking up seven points from their first three encounters under his tutelage, but he wants to improve his options to ensure his side climb away from a relegation dogfight.

Wanderers In Danger of Missing Out on Danso

Lens do not want to offload two central defenders before deadline

Wolves' pursuit of Danso could be impacted by whether Lens decide to cash in on fellow central defender Khusanov, according to GMS sources, as the Ligue 1 outfit are eager to avoid a situation where they allow both key men to depart in the same transfer window due to fears of their season being derailed.

Having given the green-light for Max Kilman to complete a £40million switch to West Ham United during the summer, and contended with a host of injuries in the backline, Wanderers are heading into the midway point of the campaign looking to bring in fresh faces to improve their defensive record.

GMS sources have been informed that Wolves' interest in Danso is genuine but, in a significant twist, Pereira and sporting director Matt Hobbs may be forced to make a quick decision to enter negotiations as Khusanov is on the radar of numerous clubs and has been expected to embark on a fresh challenge before February 3, presenting a fresh obstacle.

The Austria international, who is preparing to enter the final two-and-a-half years of a contract which allows him to pocket in the region of £24,000-per-week, has worked his way onto the Premier League strugglers' radar after putting in consistent performances during Lens' push for European qualification.

Wolves had an eye on raiding Ligue 1 prior to Pereira's appointment as it has been deemed a market boasting good value, GMS sources have learned, and Rennes' Christopher Wooh has also been pinpointed as a potential acquisition as they go in search of a fresh presence at the heart of the backline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin Danso made eight clearances and won two aerial duels as Lens registered a 2-2 draw with Auxerre earlier this month

Danso Could be Sold if Bid Too Good to Snub

Pereira may have to pay higher fee if he waits too long for agreement

GMS sources have been told that Lens will only entertain selling Danso and Khusanov in the same transfer window if proposed deals are seen as being too good to turn down from a financial standpoint, meaning Wolves may be forced to pay more than the French side's current demands if they do not move quickly.

The 26-year-old Wanderers target would head to the West Midlands with limited Premier League experience if he seals a switch, having made just six top flight appearances when he was on Southampton's books during the 2019/20 campaign, and one of those outings came in a 1-1 draw at Molineux.

Lens will find it hard to snub the opportunity to secure lucrative sums for Danso and Khusanov despite their intentions to keep at least one of their centre-backs on board for the remainder of the season, GMS sources understand, and Wolves are seeking guidance as to whether a deal can be struck.

GMS sources recently revealed that Pereira could struggle to keep Matheus Cunha at Wolves for the foreseeable future if there are doubts over his ability to guide his side to Premier League safety, but the former Porto chief is desperate to oversee arrivals as well as keep his key men.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 31/12/2024