Gary O'Neil needs more depth in his centre-forward department after Wolves sanctioned several departures in January.

It is unlikely that Wolves will be able to afford a permanent deal for Chelsea's Armando Broja, after recently being quotes a £45m price tag for the Albania international.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil could be “particularly keen” on a deal to sign Southampton striker Che Adams during the 2024 winter transfer window, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook adds that there has been no more movement on negotiations to sign Chelsea’s Armando Broja at Molineux.

Wolves have been in fine form in front of goal throughout the 2023/24 season but need more depth in their centre-forward department after sanctioning several departures this month.

O’Neil’s side have enjoyed an impressive Premier League campaign and are battling to secure their place in the top half of the table, putting to bed the pre-season relegation predictions in the Black Country. Adams and Broja have been on the Wanderers’ radar recently as the club considers any potential late moves in the transfer window.

Wolves’ interest in Adams amid shortage of strikers

Wolves have enjoyed a positive start to the 2023/24 season and hope to continue their consistent form until the end of the campaign, aiming to cement a place in the Premier League’s top half. Last term, Wanderers finished at the bottom of the top-flight’s goalscoring charts, hitting the back of the net just 31 times across the entire campaign.

This time around, O’Neil’s side sit tenth in the goalscoring department, registering 30 strikes just past the season’s midway point, just one goal less than they managed last term. However, the opening of the 2024 winter transfer window has presented Wolves with a striker shortage.

Before January, the Black Country outfit confirmed that Fabio Silva would spend the remainder of the season on loan at Scottish Premiership giants Rangers. The Portugal U21 international had stooped to third-choice centre-forward and was unlikely to get the required minutes to develop his game. Early in January, Wolves sanctioned the departure of Sasa Kalajdzic to Eintracht Frankfurt, who is also expected to return to Molineux this summer.

Meanwhile, sporting director Matt Hobbs has been focused on securing another No. 9 option for O’Neil this winter. According to The Athletic, Wolves join Fulham and West Ham United in their interest in Chelsea striker Broja, who are willing to sell the 22-year-old permanently. However, a £50m price tag will likely deter the three-time English champions from signing the Albania international.

Wolves also have Southampton striker Adams on their radar, with Crystal Palace and Everton monitoring the 27-year-old. Saints have slapped a £6m asking price on the Scotland international, who sees his contract at St. Mary’s expire this summer. Southampton boss Russell Martin has expressed his hope for Adams to remain on the south coast after the winter window, describing the centre-forward as a “brilliant character.”

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (18th January) that Wolves are more likely to sign Adams than West Ham United’s Danny Ings and Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike, who were previously mentioned as alternative targets.

Che Adams vs Armando Broja - 2023/24 comparison Che Adams (Championship) Armando Broja (Premier League) Appearances 12(12) 6(7) Minutes 1231 455 Goals 8 1 Assists 2 0 Shots per game 1.6 1. Key passes per game 0.6 0.2 Dribbles per game 0.6 1 Fouled per game 0.8 0.6 Overall rating 6.74 6.32 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 25-01-24

Alex Crook - £35m Wolves move for Broja is ‘unrealistic’

Crook believes a Wolves deal to sign Broja for £35m this winter is “unrealistic” and hints that they could veer towards a loan signing. The talkSPORT reporter has hinted that O’Neil could push for a move for Adams, though he can see the striker seeing out the remainder of his deal at Southampton. Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s unrealistic that Wolves pay the money for Broja now. If Chelsea were willing to loan him and then take a £35m fee in the summer, I think Wolves would be open to that. But I was told 48 hours ago that they weren't close to anything. They still want Adams, and I think O’Neil is particularly keen on that. But I can see a situation where he sees out the last six months of his contract and then waits to see what options are available in the summer.”

Wolves transfer news after latest Broja price tag revealed

Given Wolves’ need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, the Black Country outfit are unlikely to splash the cash in the remaining days of the 2024 winter transfer window. Any incoming deals at Molineux will likely be loan moves or permanent transfers on the cheap as the club looks to get their house in order behind the scenes.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference before Wolves’ FA Cup Fourth Round trip to West Bromwich Albion, O’Neil revealed that Wolves had done some research on strikers that were deemed too expensive (via Liam Keen):

"We've done an awful lot of work on a couple of options. We had a meeting yesterday, and it looks like they won't be doable for us financially. We're now looking at other options. I won't sign anybody; we need to take people who deserve to play for Wolves."

O’Neil was speaking after Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi revealed that Wolves had been quoted a price of over £45m by Chelsea for Broja. The price tag represents a figure that Wanderers cannot afford during the current window, hinting they may shift their focus elsewhere in the remaining days of the market.