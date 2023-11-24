Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers shot-stopper Jose Sa has emerged as a £40million target for big-spending Saudi Pro League sides.

The interest comes after the Portugal international was also wanted by Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Wolves would be in line to make a significant profit thanks to only spending £6.8million on Sa two years ago.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could make a 'very healthy profit' by sanctioning Jose Sa's Molineux exit during the January transfer window, and Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi has told GIVEMESPORT why it is a 'no-brainer' for boss Gary O'Neil to cash in.

Having headed to the West Midlands in a £6.8million switch from Greek heavyweights Olympiacos in July 2021, the goalkeeper has made the No.1 jersey his own and has played a pivotal role in Wanderers climbing away from a potential relegation dogfight in recent weeks.

But Sa's impressive performances between the sticks, after Wolves have recovered from a chaotic summer which saw Julen Lopetegui walk away from the dugout just a matter of days before the season got underway, have resulted in him being courted.

Saudi Arabian sides plotting Sa move

Sa is being headhunted by Saudi Arabian big-spenders ahead of a potential £40million deal being struck when the winter transfer window opens for business at the turn of the year, according to The Sun, and it has led to Wolves goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler already being challenged to find a replacement.

The report suggests the 30-year-old, who has failed to miss a single minute of Premier League action this term, is in line to receive lucrative contract offers as Middle Eastern sides look to tempt him away from his current surroundings.

Sa was also linked with quitting Wolves during the summer as Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest were among the outfits plotting a move after maintaining their top flight status, but a switch to the City Ground did not come to fruition and he remained among O'Neil's options instead.

Since the Tricky Trees' failed attempt to lure the former Porto shot-stopper away from Molineux, Wanderers have moved into an even stronger negotiating position as he penned a new contract worth £40,000-per-week in September, tying him down to the club until the summer of 2027.

Jose Sa's season-by-season Wolverhampton Wanderers career Season Appearances Clean sheets Goals conceded Yellow cards Sent off 2021/22 37 11 40 3 0 2022/23 39 12 57 2 0 2023/24 12 1 20 1 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that sanctioning Sa's departure midway through the season would be a significant call by O'Neil as it would result in him losing a key component of his future plans, but a lucrative offer may be difficult to resist.

The custodian is heading into Monday's trip to Fulham in high spirits thanks to ending his lengthy wait for a first Portugal cap during the international break, starting his country's 2-0 win over Liechtenstein after receiving countless call-ups and being named on the bench more than 40 times.

Azzopardi believes Wolves should not hesitate in accepting a £40million bid for Sa if a lucrative offer is put on the table as it would result in the club making a substantial profit after only spending £6.8million on his services.

The presenter feels Wanderers ought to cash in as O'Neil would be able to bring in a goalkeeper of a similar calibre for a smaller fee.

Azzopardi told GIVEMESPORT:

"Obviously, in this current market, goalkeepers don't tend to go for a huge amount of money. Wolves would make a very, very healthy profit on him, which I think Wolves and Fosun are looking at right now. "If they could sell him for £40million and get a younger goalkeeper for around the £20million or £25million mark, I think it's a no-brainer. I like Sa, but I think you'll get a capable goalkeeper for much less than that."

O'Neil sets sights on landing Durosinmi

Wolves have joined the race to sign Viktoria Plzen striker Rafiu Durosinmi, according to the Telegraph, after O'Neil has sent scouts to watch him in action before potentially swooping in during the January transfer window.

But the report suggests the 20-year-old, who has racked up 15 goal contributions in 19 outings this season, is also being targeted by Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt after it has emerged that a deal could be struck for in the region of £10million.

It appears that Wolves are playing catch up in their pursuit as the German side have already entered the final stages of negotiations with Viktoria Plzen, having reached a verbal agreement with Durosinmi and his current employers.

Read more: Che Adams 'would be a decent signing' for Wolves in January

O'Neil is in the market for fresh options in the final third of the pitch after Wanderers sold Raul Jimenez to Premier League rivals Fulham in a £5.5million deal before he headed into the hot-seat, resulting in the Nigerian becoming a prime target.

Durosinmi is only in the early stages of his career, but he has already found the back of the net 23 times in the colours of Viktoria Plzen and MFK Karvina ahead of potentially embarking on a fresh challenge in the coming months.