Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are making progress as they look to tie Hwang Hee-chan down to fresh terms.

Gary O'Neil has confirmed that he is hopeful of the South Korea international signing on the dotted line after making an impressive start to the season.

Wolves are in negotiations despite Hwang still having more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his current Molineux deal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in line to secure a 'big boost' as Hwang Hee-chan is edging towards penning a new contract at Molineux, and Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi has told GIVEMESPORT why it could be a pivotal deal on and off the pitch.

The South Korea international has played a crucial role in the West Midlands outfit making a positive start to the season despite being rocked by the news that Julen Lopetegui had chosen to walk away from the dugout just a matter of days before the campaign got underway, resulting in Gary O'Neil heading into the hot-seat.

Hwang's impressive performances have also helped Wolves to recover from the loss of some key men during the summer transfer window, including Ruben Neves cashing in on the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia by joining Al-Hilal for £47million.

Wanderers making progress in Hwang talks

Wolves are making positive progress in their attempts to tie Hwang down to a new contract, according to The Athletic, and there is confidence that he is keen to extend his stay at Molineux after being in line for a reward thanks to enjoying a rich vein of form.

The report suggests the winger, who has found the back of the net seven times and registered a further two assists in 13 appearances this season, is enjoying working under O'Neil's guidance and can be expected to put pen-to-paper if suitable terms are put on the table by his current employers.

Wolves are keen to see Hwang sign on the dotted line despite still having more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his £30,000-per-week agreement as he has become one of the first names on the team-sheet thanks to his exploits in the final third of the pitch.

Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would not make sense for Wanderers to decide to cash in on the 27-year-old after he has started to excel in the Premier League, with him likely to continue being a key cog in O'Neil's plans.

Hwang Hee-chan's season-by-season record at Wolverhampton Wanderers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2021/22 31 5 1 2 0 2022/23 32 4 3 1 0 2023/24 13 7 2 4 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Leeds United tested Wolves' resolve by lodging a £17million bid while they were still in the top flight during the January transfer window earlier this year, but a switch to Elland Road failed to come to fruition and the decision not to accept the offer paid off.

O'Neil has confirmed that he hopes internal discussions with Hwang and his representatives will reach a positive conclusion as he has been in 'incredible' form since the alteration at the Molineux helm.

After initially joining Wolves on loan from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021, his switch was turned into a permanent transfer for a £14million fee a matter of months later thanks to making a telling impact in his new surroundings, but he has only rediscovered his best form in recent months.

Having recovered from a spell where he was not as prolific in front of goal, Azzopardi believes tying Hwang down to fresh terms would be a step in the right direction as Wolves aim to continue making progress under O'Neil's tutelage.

The presenter feels reaching an agreement with the ex-RB Salzburg talisman could enable Wanderers to grow off the pitch as he may play a pivotal role in attempting to increase the fanbase.

When asked what it would mean if Hwang commits his long-term future to Wolves, Azzopardi told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think it would be a big boost. He is a player that had a slow start at Wolves. During the first season after coming to Molineux, he started off quite brightly, but he then had a really quiet season and last season wasn't great either. "But it's good. I think with the fact that he is in and around the box and very clinical at the moment, scoring those goals, anything like this will be a big, big boost for Wolves. "That is not just in terms of football. Wolves have made it no secret that they want to market the club and get a bigger fanbase. We saw the amount of South Korean fans that were there against Tottenham - obviously both for Hwang Hee-chan and Heung-min Son - so I think he brings more than just the football to the club. "I think that'll be a big boost for all parties. It sounds like Hwang is keen on getting it sorted as well, so that would be a nice, positive boost - hopefully this side of Christmas - for a player that is in good form."

Wolves pinpoint Ramsdale as target

Wolves have set their sights on signing Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan for the remainder of the season when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, according to the Daily Star, and want the deal to include an obligation to make the switch permanent.

The report suggests the England international, who has been restricted to just 450 minutes of Premier League action this season, has been earmarked as Wanderers' top target as they prepare to cash in on Jose Sa after he has been targeted by Saudi Arabian big-spenders.

Although Arsenal forked out £30million when they tempted Ramsdale away from Sheffield United two years ago, he has fallen down the pecking order thanks to David Raya's arrival from London rivals Brentford during the final weeks of the summer window.

Related Wolves would make 'very healthy profit' with £40m Jose Sa exit deal Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa has been linked with a big-money move away from the West Midlands

With there being uncertainty over Sa's long-term future, resulting in Wolves seeking up to £40million for the shot-stopper, O'Neil has noticed a potential opportunity to pounce for the Emirates Stadium outcast as he seeks a direct replacement.

But Arsenal are in a strong negotiating position despite Ramsdale falling out of favour under boss Mikel Arteta as his £120,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026.