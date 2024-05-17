Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers may attempt to land Armando Broja in the aftermath of Che Adams' arrival being rubber-stamped in the coming weeks.

Head coach Gary O'Neil is mulling over whether to make a move for the frontman if Chelsea lower their demands ahead of the summer transfer window.

Wolves have set their sights on recruiting another attacker regardless of whether Adams joins at the end of his Southampton contract.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could turn their attentions towards attempting to land Chelsea star Armando Broja after Che Adams' summer move to Molineux is finalised when his Southampton contract expires at the end of next month, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having recouped more than £140million from departures last summer, with the likes of Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes and Raul Jimenez offloaded due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil has set his sights on improving his squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The tactician is already on the brink of bolstering his attacking options as Che Adams has entered advanced talks over a move to the West Midlands when he becomes a free agent in the coming weeks, but Wanderers have set their sights on securing further firepower to create problems for opponents.

Wanderers Keen on Broja if Price Tag Drops

West Midlands outfit eager for Chelsea to lower £35m demands

Broja will be of interest to Wolves if Chelsea are willing to lower their valuation of £35million, according to GMS sources, and O'Neil will not entertain meeting the west Londoners' current demands after struggling to make an impact during a loan spell with Premier League rivals Fulham.

Wanderers were keen to recruit the Albania international during the winter transfer window, but he ended up heading to Craven Cottage for a temporary spell in a deal worth £4million when it became clear that Blues chief Mauricio Pochettino would not consider accepting a lower offer.

Broja has been limited to just 80 minutes of action since joining Fulham, with his arrival coinciding with Rodrigo Muniz's upturn in form, but GMS sources have been informed that he still remains on Wolves' radar as a potential acquisition as he would provide the likes of Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan with competition for a regular starting berth.

Armando Broja's statistical averages over the course of his Premier League career compared to Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan Armando Broja Matheus Cunha Hwang Hee-chan Percentage of aerial duels won 33.6 22.3 18.3 Shots 2.04 2.62 1.58 Shots on target 0.83 1.16 0.63 Expected goals 0.29 0.30 0.27 Goals 0.26 0.38 0.36 Statistics correct as of 17/05/2024

It is understood that O'Neil will look to sign another forward regardless of whether Adams completes his move to Molineux, but the former Bournemouth chief is viewing Chelsea's price tag as being unrealistic given Broja's lack of game time and goals in the Premier League since his productive loan spell at Southampton.

Wanderers are aware that sections of the fanbase will be underwhelmed by picking up a free agent in a bid to boost their chances of challenging for European qualification next season, but Scotland international Adams has been monitored for an extensive period and he has a decent track record in the top flight.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook previously told GMS that O'Neil has been particularly keen to land the Southampton marksman, having initially attempted to lure him away from the south coast during the winter transfer window, and he is on the verge of seeing his lengthy pursuit pay off.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Although Armando Broja has registered one goal and an assist over the course of five appearances against Wolverhampton Wanderers, he has suffered defeat on four occasions

O'Neil Preparing to Make Final Decision on Recruitment Plans

Tactician could seek versatile attacker after Adams move

GMS sources have been told that Wolves have also not ruled out the possibility of recruiting an attacker who is not an out-and-out No.9 as it would give O'Neil greater flexibility as he aims to make his side more of an attacking force during his second campaign at the Molineux helm.

Wanderers are yet to make a final decision on the type of forward they want to acquire during the summer transfer window, despite Broja being on their radar, and potential outgoings could have an impact on who is at the top of the list of incomings when it comes to preparing to up the ante.

Wolves are expected to attempt to sign an up-and-coming talent who has a higher ceiling for growth than Adams, who is 27 and has already made 124 appearances in the Premier League, while they will also consider pouncing if they are confident that a good opportunity to sanction an arrival for a reasonable fee has opened up.

Broja is still in the early stages of his top flight career due to being 22 and, having been described as having 'amazing' potential by Chelsea head coach Pochettino, he is still getting admiring glances from the West Midlands ahead of potentially embarking on a fresh challenge.

