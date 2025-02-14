Wolverhampton Wanderers are contemplating whether to attempt to win the race for Japhet Tanganga after deciding to continue monitoring his performances for Millwall ahead of potentially offering a route to Molineux when the transfer window reopens in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Head coach Vitor Pereira is already planning to make alterations to his squad ahead of his first full season at the Wolves helm, having been handed the managerial reins by chairman Jeff Shi in December, despite bolstering his backline with the £16.6million acquisition of Emmanuel Agbadou from Reims last month.

The arrival of Nasser Djiga added further defensive depth ahead of the winter deadline, thanks to a £10million fee being agreed with Red Star Belgrade, but the West Midlands outfit are looking to take advantage of the transfer market once again in the coming months due to being determined to become more difficult for opponents to break down.

Wanderers Set for Battle to Recruit Tanganga

Three Premier League rivals also showing interest in 25-year-old

Wolves are keeping tabs on Tanganga, according to GMS sources, but Pereira is in danger of facing competition from up to three Premier League rivals if he opts to head to the negotiating table in the summer as Ipswich Town, Southampton and - in a shock twist due to their rivalry with his current employers - West Ham United have also pinpointed him as a potential recruit.

The 25-year-old - who was described as 'fantastic' by then-Tottenham Hotspur chief Jose Mourinho when he was on the north Londoners' books - has gained admiring glances from Molineux, Portman Road, St Mary's and the London Stadium thanks to his performances for Millwall this season.

Having seen Tanganga shine in the Championship, GMS sources have been informed that Wolves are poised to be among the top flight suitors to send scouts to watch him in action when his current employers go head-to-head with Crystal Palace in a FA Cup fifth round tie next month.

Millwall slapped a £12million price tag on the centre-back during the winter transfer window, due to being determined to ensure they did not see the 'baller' head through the exit door midway through the season, and that was enough to stop domestic counterparts Sheffield United in their tracks as they attempted to scope out a deadline day deal.

Tanganga has a desire to earn a move back to the Premier League after getting a taste of life in the top flight at Tottenham, GMS sources have learned, and that will come as a significant boost for Wolves as long as Pereira succeeds in staving off relegation to the Championship in the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Japhet Tanganga has been on the pitch for 2,520 minutes in the Championship this season

Tanganga Not Ready to Move for Bit-Part Role

Defender will seek assurances over game time expectations

GMS sources have been told that Wolves will have to give assurances over the amount of game time that Tanganga can expect if they want to turn his head as he is adamant that becoming one of the first names on the team sheet will be essential as he weighs up whether to leave Millwall in the near future.

The former England under-21 international, who is on a contract which allows him to pocket £35,000-per-week at the Den, fell by the wayside when attempting to break into the forefront of Tottenham's plans and is determined to avoid a similar situation if he is given a fresh opportunity in the Premier League.

Tanganga has enjoyed being a regular starter at Millwall and is completely focused on his resurgence with the south Londoners instead of turning his attentions towards agitating for a summer switch, GMS sources understand, but Wolves are considering formalising their interest as they make plans for next term.

Although Wanderers will be in the market for additions before the 2025/26 campaign gets underway, they may also have an uphill battle attempting to hold onto Matheus Cunha as GMS sources recently revealed that suitors will be able to trigger the £62.5million release clause written into his new deal.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 14/02/2025