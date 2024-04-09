Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers have Jonas Wind on their list of potential summer recruits after he has impressed scouts with his performances in the Bundesliga.

Fulham have joined Wolves in mulling over whether to swoop in for the Denmark international when the transfer window reopens.

Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil is also considering a move for Armando Broja despite his loan spell with Fulham failing to go to plan.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are contemplating whether to make a summer move for Jonas Wind after the Molineux scouting department have been keeping tabs on his progress ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having seen Wolves throw away a one-goal lead against West Ham United to extend their winless run to three Premier League outings, leaving their hopes of qualifying for a European competition in jeopardy, head coach Gary O'Neil is scouring the market for reinforcements ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan are going into the final weeks of the campaign as the West Midlands outfit's joint-top goalscorers, thanks to finding the back of the net 11 times in all competitions, but Wind has worked his way onto their radar thanks to his fine form in the Bundesliga.

Wanderers Keeping Tabs on Wind as O'Neil Seeks Attacking Reinforcements

Fulham also monitoring Danish attacker ahead of summer window

Wolves are continuing to mull over whether to pounce for Wolfsburg striker Wind ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, according to GMS sources, as O'Neil is fully focused on drafting in fresh forward options and has gained confidence that the Denmark international is ready to embark on a fresh challenge.

The 25-year-old is due to enter the final two years of his contract in the summer, which allows him to pocket slightly more than £33,500-per-week, and has also gained admiring glances from Fulham thanks to his promising form in the final third of the pitch during the first half of the season.

Wind has found the back of the net 10 times in 31 appearances this season, while he has also provided his teammates with a further eight assists, and GMS sources understand that Wolves are keen to fight off stiff competition from their Premier League rivals as they continue putting plans in place ahead of O'Neil's second campaign at the helm despite their target failing to score since November.

Jonas Wind's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan Jonas Wind Matheus Cunha Hwang Hee-chan Shots on target percentage 50.8 50.0 34.3 Progressive passes 3.01 2.90 1.61 Key passes 1.24 1.12 0.83 Goals 0.36 0.40 0.56 Assists 0.28 0.27 0.17 Statistics correct as of 09/04/2024

Fulham are considering whether to make a move for the former FC Copenhagen marksman despite Rodrigo Muniz becoming one of the first names on the team sheet during his goal-laden spell as he has been tracked by the Craven Cottage hierarchy for a prolonged period of time.

But Wolves could be handed a boost in their attempts to overcome the west Londoners' threat of hijacking a deal for Wind as the Cottagers will also have Jay Stansfield returning following a loan spell with Championship strugglers Birmingham City and are likely to welcome him back into the fold after performing well in the second tier.

O'Neil Keen on Broja Despite Struggles During Loan Spell

Wolves could be forced to contend with £50m valuation

GMS sources have been told that Wolves could also attempt to land Armando Broja after he has struggled to make an impact during his loan spell at Fulham, and O'Neil is keen to discover whether he will remain at Craven Cottage or be put on the market by parent club Chelsea.

The Albania international has been restricted to just 52 minutes of action since moving onto pastures new during the final hours of the winter transfer window, thanks to Muniz's prolific form, and there is uncertainty over where he will be plying his trade heading into next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Armando Broja has suffered defeat four times over the course of his five appearances against Wolverhampton Wanderers, although he has registered a goal and an assist

It is understood that Fulham will have to pay the entirety of the £4million loan fee after Broja has failed to make 10 starts following his temporary switch, but he has remained on Wolves' radar as they continue assessing potential options as the opportunity to secure acquisitions draws closer.

But there are concerns that Wanderers will be forced to pay a lucrative fee if they want to land the striker on a permanent basis as Chelsea slapped a £50million price tag on him during the early stages of 2024, and they are in a strong negotiating position thanks to his contract situation at Stamford Bridge.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt