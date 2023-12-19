Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers star Jonny Castro Otto is in line to seal his exit when the winter transfer window opens for business next month.

The Spaniard has been banished from the Compton Park training ground until the end of January after a behind-the-scenes outburst.

Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi believes it is unlikely that there is a way back for Jonny at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Jonny Castro Otto's demise after struggling to overcome injuries is 'upsetting', and Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi has told GIVEMESPORT the Molineux outcast's 'time at the club is up' due to a key reason.

Having seen the likes of Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez and Joao Moutinho leave during the early part of the summer transfer window, head coach Gary O'Neil was handed an opportunity to freshen up the squad he inherited following Julen Lopetegui's decision to walk away from the hot-seat a matter of days before the campaign got underway.

The former Bournemouth chief, who slammed his side for conceding 'three disastrous goals' as they suffered a heavy defeat to West Ham United last weekend, will have another chance to sanction incomings and outgoings next month.

Jonny in line to seal Molineux departure

Jonny is expected to head through the exit door during next month's winter transfer window, according to The Athletic, after swinging an elbow towards under-21 forward Tawanda Chirewa and spitting at a member of the coaching staff.

The report suggests the three-cap Spain international, who has been restricted to just four minutes of Premier League action this season, also damaged items in the players' room after lashing out at Wolves' Compton Park training ground.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs has confirmed that Jonny will train away from his teammates until the end of January as a result of his actions, while he has apologised and accepted his current employers' decision to leave him on the periphery.

The West Midlands outfit's stance comes after the left-back returned to Compton Park to hold crunch talks over his future earlier this month, having initially been forced to spend more than a week away from his teammates following the incident.

Jonny Castro Otto's season-by-season Wolverhampton Wanderers record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2018/19 39 1 2 6 0 2019/20 48 2 3 5 0 2020/21 8 0 0 0 0 2021/22 13 2 0 1 0 2022/23 23 1 0 4 1 2023/24 3 0 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Although Jonny has more than 18 months remaining on his Wolves contract, which allows him to pocket £35,000-per-week, he is not expected to stay in his current surroundings beyond the end of the January window.

But the 29-year-old may find it difficult to reignite his Premier League career if he moves onto pastures new as Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that he does not boast the athleticism wanted by managers in the English top flight.

Jonny was put on the market ahead of the season getting underway, with Wolves being open to cashing in if a suitable offer was put on the table during the summer, but a move onto pastures new failed to come to fruition before the deadline.

Azzopardi believes Jonny has struggled to reproduce the kind of form he enjoyed prior to being forced onto the treatment table for prolonged periods of time and, following his outburst behind the scenes, it is the right time to bring the curtain down on his Wolves career.

The presenter feels the former Celta Vigo man, who joined in a £15million deal from Atletico Madrid following a loan spell, will be starved of regular action and struggle to break into O'Neil's plans if he chooses to remain with Wanderers beyond the closure of the fast-approaching January transfer window.

Azzopardi told GIVEMESPORT:

"Obviously, those injuries have really caught up on him. It's upsetting, but I think it is time for him to move on. "Fair play that he wanted to stay and fight for his place because I think there were clubs that were interested in bringing him back to Spain. "But I think his time at the club is up now. Whether he stays until the end of the season or goes in January, I just don't think he is going to get a huge amount of game time at Wolves."

Wolves set to announce new Hwang deal

Wolves have made a breakthrough in negotiations and agreed a new contract with Hwang Hee-chan, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and he is in line to become one of the highest-paid players on the club's books.

The Italian journalist suggests the South Korea international, who has scored nine goals this season, has given the green light ahead of penning a deal which will keep him at Molineux until the summer of 2028 and include an option to extend the terms by another 12 months.

Wanderers have succeeded in their discussions with Hwang and his representatives after it emerged that they were making positive progress in their attempts to persuade him to commit his long-term future to the club.

O'Neil has been keen to see the winger sign on the dotted line despite still having more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his £30,000-per-week agreement as he has become one of the first names on the team-sheet thanks to his exploits in the final third of the pitch.

After initially joining Wolves on loan from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021, his switch was turned into a permanent transfer for a £14million fee a matter of months later thanks to making a telling impact in his new surroundings.