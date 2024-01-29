Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to make a late signing in the 2024 winter window, with Birmingham City's Jordan James being a potential target at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could have an “opportunity” to sign Birmingham City star Jordan James in the late stages of the 2024 winter window at Molineux, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT that Crystal Palace are also interested in a move for the midfielder.

Wolves are yet to welcome any additions to Gary O’Neil’s squad during the current transfer window and head into the final days of the market with a smaller squad than what they started it with.

Wanderers' desire to abide by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules has hamstrung them, but they are still looking for late deals in the market. James has impressed for Birmingham and established himself as a Championship regular across the 2023/24 season, earning plaudits for his displays in the second tier.

Wolves’ quiet winter window as Jordan James interest emerges

Wolves would have liked to have brought more bodies in at Molineux during the 2024 winter transfer window but have been left frustrated with the lack of movement in the market. Wanderers have been interested in adding a centre-forward to their ranks following developments in recent weeks.

Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic have departed on loans to Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt until the end of the 2023/24 season, respectively. Meanwhile, Hwang Hee-chan could be unavailable until mid-February, having been called up by South Korea to partake in the Asia Cup in Qatar. Wolves had been linked with several striker targets, most recently Chelsea’s Armando Broja.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (23rd January) that the Black Country outfit would have to stump up at least £35m for the 22-year-old. But, speaking in the pre-match press conference to the club’s 2-0 FA Cup Fourth Round victory over West Bromwich Albion, O’Neil has claimed that a “couple of options” will not be financially viable to sign.

However, Wolves may have turned their attentions to signing a midfielder in the final days of the winter transfer window. Romano has recently revealed that Wolves and Crystal Palace are interested in Birmingham’s James. The Blues rejected a £5m plus add-ons bid from Serie A outfit Atalanta earlier in the transfer window, and talks with the Italian club have since gone quiet. Meanwhile, journalist Rudy Galetti reported earlier this month that Birmingham demanded €10m (£8.5m) to sanction James’ departure.

The 19-year-old has already earned high praise, with Wales boss Rob Page saying the midfielder has “got everything”, having called him up to the senior national team. With just days of the winter transfer window remaining, James could soon be playing Premier League football.

Jordan James - 2023/24 stats (Birmingham City and Wales) Appearances 39 Minutes 1829 Goals 6 Assists 0 Yellow cards 10 Shots per game 0.9 Pass success rate 78.4% Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 29-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Wolves and Crystal Palace could swoop for James

Romano has claimed that Atalanta left the conversation to sign James at the beginning of the 2024 winter transfer window. However, the Italian journalist hints that Wolves and Crystal Palace could have an opportunity to sign the teenager. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Atalanta offered something around £5m plus add-ons. They had an agreement with the player but not with the club. This is why Atalanta left the conversation at the beginning of the winter window. So, at the moment, the situation is completely quiet with the Italian side. But there could be an opportunity for Wolves and Crystal Palace in the window's final days.”

Unsurprisingly, Wolves’ determination not to violate the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules means that they have yet to welcome any signings during the 2024 winter transfer window. Wanderers raised £140m during the 2023 summer market, easing their financial concerns at the expense of parting ways with some of their key assets, including Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves.

However, Wolves are intent on signing Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Noha Lemina, the younger brother of current Molineux star Mario Lemina. According to The Athletic, Wolves are expected to contact the Ligue 1 giants over a potential loan move for the 18-year-old.

The teenager is currently on loan with Serie B outfit Sampdoria and would need to see his move with the Italian side cancelled before a move to the Premier League could be considered. Early in the window, Express & Star journalist Liam Keen claimed that Wolves would look for a loan deal with an option to buy Lemina permanently. Earlier in January (8th January), talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves would sign Lemina, providing a boost to O'Neil's midfield options.

O’Neil’s side return to action on 1st February. They aim to build on their Black Country derby FA Cup triumph when they host Manchester United in the Premier League. Wolves are on the road again when they head to Stamford Bridge to take on Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea on 4th February.