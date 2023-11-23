Highlights Jose Sa could see his Wolverhampton Wanderers career come to an end in a matter of months as Saudi Pro League sides are circling for his signature.

Goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler has already been challenged to source a potential replacement for the 30-year-old.

Sa is being coveted after maintaining his regular starting berth between the sticks despite upheaval during the summer at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could make a 'really significant' decision to cash in on Jose Sa when the winter window opens for business, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how likely a mid-season departure from Molineux is at this stage.

The goalkeeper has maintained his regular starting spot between the sticks despite a summer of turmoil which saw Gary O'Neil move into the hot seat following Julen Lopetegui's decision to walk away from the head coach post just a matter of days before the season got underway.

Although Sa has been on Wolves' books since sealing a £6.8million switch from Greek giants Olympiacos in July 2021, there are doubts over whether he will remain with the Premier League outfit for much longer after he has been the subject of interest.

Sa linked with big-money move

Wolves could pocket up to £40million after Sa has become the latest name to work his way onto the radar of big-spending clubs in the Saudi Pro League, according to The Sun, with his suitors hoping a lucrative contract could be enough to entice him away from the West Midlands.

The report suggests Wanderers goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler has already been tasked with seeking a potential replacement for the 30-year-old, who has failed to miss a single minute of Premier League action since the campaign got underway.

But Wolves are in a strong negotiating position and not necessarily under pressure to cash in as Sa only penned a new contract worth £40,000-per-week in September, tying him down to the club until the summer of 2027.

He has also returned to Molineux in high spirits after making his international debut during Portugal's 2-0 win over Liechtenstein last week, ending a lengthy wait after receiving countless call-ups and being named on the bench more than 40 times.

Jose Sa's season-by-season Wolverhampton Wanderers career Season Appearances Clean sheets Goals conceded Yellow cards Sent off 2021/22 37 11 40 3 0 2022/23 39 12 57 2 0 2023/24 12 1 20 1 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

But interest from the Middle East comes after respected reporter Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Wanderers received formal enquiries over the shot-stopper's availability during the summer, with admirers being keen to take advantage of their well-documented financial problems forcing them to cash in on several stars.

Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest were among the sides to plot a move for Sa as they looked to build on maintaining their top flight status, but a switch to the City Ground failed to come to fruition and he remained among O'Neil's options instead.

Jones believes offloading Sa in January could hamper Wolves as they aim to continue progressing under O'Neil's tutelage as it would result in a key man jumping ship midway through the campaign.

Although the reputable journalist is aware that it is unusual for clubs to sanction the exit of their No.1 halfway through the season, he feels Wanderers will have to seriously consider taking the money if a big-money offer is tabled in the coming months.

When asked whether Wolves should seriously consider accepting a lucrative bid for Sa, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's a difficult one because, from the financial aspect, they probably should cash in at £40million for Jose Sa. But, when you consider what we've seen so far from Wolves and Gary O'Neil in terms of building his team, it still might be to the detriment of them to lose a player that has been this important. "Jose Sa has been ever-present for Gary O'Neil so far this season, and he understands everything that has been built under this management, under this philosophy. Changing your goalkeeper is really significant halfway through a season. You don't often see clubs buying and selling goalkeepers halfway through a season. It usually takes an injury for somebody to go and do that. "I'd be very surprised if this ended up happening halfway through the season, but I do understand that if someone's willing to pay £40million for your goalkeeper, there are not many goalkeepers in the world that go for that sort of value. It depends what Wolves' financial situation is and whether they can afford to let it pass by."

Neto in race to recover ahead of Fulham trip

Although Wolves were initially hopeful of Pedro Neto returning to action before the turn of the year after sustaining a hamstring injury against Newcastle United last month, according to MailOnline, it appears that he may be in line to make his comeback much sooner than anticipated.

The winger was expected to be on the treatment table for six weeks, giving him an outside chance of being available for the busy festive period, but O'Neil has admitted he could make the matchday squad for the trip to Fulham on Monday after stepping up his recovery.

That would come as a huge boost for Wolves as Neto has registered eight goal contributions in 10 appearances since the campaign got underway, resulting in him becoming a key member of O'Neil's plans as he aims to take the club to the next level.

Reliable journalist Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that it would be 'fantastic' if the five-cap Portugal international is able to return to contention ahead of schedule, while the break from domestic action came at the perfect time.

Neto's injury came a matter of days after he revealed that he will not push for a mid-season move away from Wolves, having informed sporting director Matt Hobbs that he will opt against agitating for a transfer despite Arsenal being among his long-term admirers.