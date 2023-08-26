Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O’Neil will have had conversations with the club’s hierarchy regarding their transfer strategy, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth outlines a key difference between now and the beginning of the window.

Wolves haven’t spent a penny on new additions at Molineux this summer, apart from pre-agreed deals to sign Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore.

Wolves news – Latest

With just a week left of the window remaining, Wolves have welcomed just two free agents to the club this summer. Third-choice goalkeeper Tom King arrives having won promotion from League Two with Northampton Town last season, whilst former right-back Matt Doherty has re-joined the club after his release from Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, last term’s club captain, Ruben Neves, has been sold to Al Hilal, and players such as Joao Moutinho, Conor Coady, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez have left the club alongside former head coach Julen Lopetegui. And O’Neil now potentially has another departure on the cards after Manchester City displayed their interest in signing midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves don’t intend to let other players leave if Nunes departs this summer. Sheth claims that Wolves’ transfer strategy has changed from what it was at the beginning of the window when they were forced to sell players to raise funds to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Wolves - selected summer sales Fee Ryan Giles - Luton Undisclosed Luke Cundle - Plymouth Loan Conor Coady - Leicester £7.5m Nathan Collins - Brentford £23m Raul Jimenez - Fulham £5.5m Ruben Neves - Al Hilal £47m Hayao Kawabe - Standard Liege Undisclosed Dion Sanderson - Birmingham Undisclosed Diego Costa - Botafogo Free Joao Moutinho - Braga Free Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke Loan Chiquinho - Stoke Loan Dexter Lembikisa - Rotherham Loan Matija Sarkic - Millwall Undisclosed Adama Traore - Fulham Free All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Sheth said about Wolves?

When asked if more players could leave Wolves this summer, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “Potentially, but I think the big difference now compared to early on in the transfer window is, earlier in the summer, it was forced upon them. They had to sell players because they needed to comply with the Financial Fair Play regulations.

“Now, if they sell players, it will be because the manager and the recruitment team decide they don’t fit the system, and they will decide to sell those players.

“I'm sure when O’Neil took up the job, he would have had all of these discussions with the hierarchy at Wolves just to find out if one, they do have to sell, who they have to sell. And two, perhaps more importantly, will O’Neil have the opportunity to bring his own players in?

“Yes, you said there were positive signs against Manchester United, but did that say maybe more about United than Wolves? Because the following game, Man Utd did not play well again against Tottenham Hotspur and lost. And then Wolves were destroyed at home by Brighton & Hove Albion.

“So, maybe there’s a little bit of work to do for O'Neil. But I'm sure, once he took up the role, he had those conversations with the club’s hierarchy.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Wolves this summer?

What happens next for Wolves in the remaining week of the transfer market is anyone’s guess. According to Football Insider, Manchester United have enquired about the availability of Wanderers right-back Nelson Semedo.

The 29-year-old is a candidate to sign at Old Trafford, with reports that Wolves must sell more players before the closure of the transfer window to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. Meanwhile, L’Equipe (via Talking Wolves) claim that Borussia Monchengladbach have made Wolves midfielder Boubacar Traore their priority midfield target if Manu Kone leaves the Bundesliga outfit this month.