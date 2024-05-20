Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are edging towards testing Norwich City's resolve with a bid for Jonathan Rowe after they failed to win promotion.

The 21-year-old has worked his way back onto head coach Gary O'Neil's radar after he was previously wanted at Molineux.

Rowe is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his Norwich contract and played a pivotal role in the Norfolk outfit securing a play-off spot.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are expected to seriously contemplate making a bid for Jonathan Rowe as the Norwich City star has worked his way back onto head coach Gary O'Neil's radar as he looks to welcome reinforcements to Molineux during the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having pocketed more than £140million thanks to sanctioning a host of departures ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, Wolves went on to finish 14th despite suffering defeat to Liverpool on the final day of the season.

O'Neil, who penned a three-year contract when he was appointed as Wanderers' new boss a matter of days before the opening clash against Manchester United in August, has been putting plans in place ahead of next term and will have the opportunity to bolster his squad in the coming weeks.

Wanderers Seriously Considering Move for Rowe

Norwich winger back on radar ahead of summer window

Wolves are likely to look into lodging a formal offer for Rowe, according to GMS sources, as the winger has returned to the Premier League outfit's radar despite being unable to guide current employers Norwich back into the top flight after suffering play-off heartbreak at the hands of Leeds United last week.

The Canaries' hopes of getting out of the Championship were ended in the semi-finals, but their talisman still enjoyed a season to remember on a personal note as he found the back of the net 13 times and provided his teammates with a further four assists over the course of 38 appearances in all competitions.

Norwich are on the lookout for a new boss as David Wagner was relieved of his duties in the aftermath of being forced to contend with another campaign in the second tier, and GMS sources have been informed that the Norfolk outfit's failure to return to the Premier League has resulted in Rowe coming into focus at Wolves.

Wanderers are on the lookout for a wide forward as they are at risk of seeing Pedro Neto move onto pastures new, and it is understood that the England under-21 international would fit the bill despite going goalless in his 13 Premier League appearances during the early stages of his career.

Jonathan Rowe's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Pedro Neto Jonathan Rowe Pedro Neto Shots on target percentage 42.9 33.3 Percentage of aerial duels won 39.6 18.2 Shots 2.47 2.14 Shots on target 1.06 0.71 Blocks 1.01 0.30 Goals 0.53 0.12 Expected goals 0.23 0.21 Statistics correct as of 20/05/2024

There is also a possibility that O'Neil will be able to acquire Rowe without having to fork out a lucrative fee as the 21-year-old is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his Norwich contract, which allows him to pocket slightly more than £4,600-per-week at Carrow Road, and he may find it difficult to turn down the opportunity to return to the top flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan Rowe registered five shots during Norwich City's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers' arch-rivals West Bromwich Albion in January, which remained his highest tally over the course of the Championship campaign

O'Neil Desperate to Add Attacking Reinforcements

Tactician eager to make Wolves more of a threat in final third

GMS sources have been told that Wolves have previously been interested in Rowe, who has been described as 'scintillating' by Sky Sports co-commentator Lee Hendrie, and it cannot be ruled out that a proposal will be tabled in the coming weeks as O'Neil is desperate to have more firepower heading into next season.

Wanderers are looking at numerous different options ahead of the transfer window reopening, but sharpening up the attack with reinforcements has been pinpointed as a priority as they look to make progress during the former Bournemouth chief's second season at the Molineux helm.

Related How Wolves Can Shave a Whopping £16m off Their Wage Bill This Summer Wolves may move on some of their top earners this summer as they look to reinvest in the squad.

GMS sources recently revealed that Wolves will be interested in acquiring Armando Broja if Chelsea are open to lowering their £35million demands, with the Albania international being targeted despite Southampton frontman Che Adams edging towards joining when his contract on the south coast expires next month.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored