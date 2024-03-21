Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are 'looking' at a potential move for Norwich City striker Josh Sargent ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window at Molineux.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs is hoping to ensure that Gary O'Neil's side are prepared for the 2024/25 season.

GIVEMESPORT sources also understand that Wolves are 'having to consider wide options', amid a potential Pedro Neto sale this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are 'looking' at a potential move for Norwich City striker Josh Sargent ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window at Molineux, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Wolves are enjoying an excellent season under head coach Gary O'Neil but risk seeing their campaign derail at the final hurdle following a spate of injury absences to their frontline.

Having successfully remained compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, Wanderers sporting director Matt Hobbs will hope to loosen the purse strings and significantly bolster O'Neil's squad, heading into the 2024/25 season. Sargent is enjoying an excellent campaign at Norwich and could make a return to the Premier League next term.

Wolves are 'looking' at Josh Sargent 'among others'

Wanderers could dip into the Championship market this summer

Wolves have already completed a signing this week, having acquired the services of 16-year-old Matheus Mane from Rochdale, who will bolster the club's academy prospects. Wanderers are planning for the future by adding to their young talent, but GMS sources understand that the Black Country outfit have placed a 'huge focus' on ensuring they are ready for the 2024/25 season.

A new striker is said to be 'key', with Norwich's Josh Sargent being 'looked at' among others. It's still early days and Wolves are yet to uncover a potential price-tag or the likelihood of a deal being struck in the summer. The discovery of these details could prove challenging, given Norwich are still in a race to secure a place in the Championship play-offs, which could lead to a Premier League return for the Canaries.

Josh Sargent - 2023/24 Championship stats vs Norwich squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.27 2nd Goals 13 1st Assists 1 =9th Shots per game 2.5 1st Man of the Match awards 2 =2nd

Sargent, lauded as "fantastic" by some sections of the media, arrived at Carrow Road from Werder Bremen in a deal worth £8m during the 2021 summer transfer window. The 24-year-old still has over four years remaining on his current contract with Norwich and has been in incredible form since his comeback from ankle surgery in December 2023, scoring ten goals in 14 Championship appearances. It's these numbers which may have just gained Wolves' attention in the last few months. Other names are being considered and the second-tier is a place Wanderers are 'really looking'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sargent has scored at a rate of 91 minutes per goal across the 2023/24 Championship season.

Wolves have lost the services of Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan, and Pedro Neto through injury since the beginning of February, leaving Gary O'Neil painfully short in supply of attacking reinforcements. In Wanderers' 3-2 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at the hands of Coventry City, the 40-year-old deployed wing-back Rayan Ait-Nouri across the frontline, alongside Pablo Sarabia and academy graduate Nathan Fraser.

Wolves 'having to consider wide options' this summer

The Black country outfit don't want to lose Pedro Neto's services amid interest

GMS sources also understand that Wolves are 'having to consider wide options' ahead of the transfer window, amid reported interest in Pedro Neto. The 24-year-old has caught the attention of some of the Premier League's biggest clubs, with our sources hinting that Arsenal are leading the race for his signature.

Wolves value Neto at £80m but have a realism to accept that offers may start around the £60m mark. However, Wanderers are under no financial pressure to sell the Portugal international, having generated over £140m in player sales during the 2023 summer transfer window, to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

All statistics courtesy of BBC Sport, Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 21-03-24.